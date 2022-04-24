Learner Reviews & Feedback for More C++ Programming and Unreal by University of Colorado System
About the Course
This course is the second course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac.
This course assumes you have the prerequisite knowledge from the previous course in the specialization. You should make sure you have that knowledge, either by taking that previous course or from personal experience, before tackling this course. Throughout this course you'll continue building your foundational C++ and Unreal knowledge by exploring more C++ and Unreal topics.
Module 1: Discover how we make decisions in our code
Module 2: Get and use player input in your Unreal games
Module 3: Learn how to use iteration (looping) to repeat actions in your code
Module4: Explore storing lots of data in arrays, C++ containers, and the Unreal TArray<> container...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for More C++ Programming and Unreal
By John N V M
•
Apr 24, 2022
instructional videos are engaging, content is good, explainations are thorough, and teacher is fun. 11/10 would rate higher if i could; this guy is awesome.