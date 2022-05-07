This course is the third course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac.
Completion of the previous courses in the Specialization before starting this course.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Abstraction and Console App Classes
In this module, you'll learn about abstraction, which is all about deciding what details matter (and what details don't) as we develop a solution to a particular problem. You'll also learn how to design and implement a console app class.
A Closer Look at Functions
In this module, we'll look more closely at how functions work, including how parameters work and how we return a value from a function.
Unreal Engine Classes and Strings
In this module, you'll learn how to design and implement a class for use in an Unreal game. You'll also learn about strings and how we can use them in both console apps and Unreal games.
Pointers and Unreal Engine Audio
In this module, you'll (finally!) take a closer look at how pointers work in both C++ and Unreal. You'll also learn how to add sound effects to your Unreal games.
About the C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization
This Specialization is intended for intermediate programmers who want to learn how to program Unreal Engine games using C++. Learners should complete at least one other programming Specialization on Coursera (see https://www.coursera.org/specializations/programming-unity-game-development) or one programming course in high school or college before starting this Specialization. The first course assumes that level of programming experience, and throughout the 4 courses in the Specialization you'll learn how to program in C++ and how to use that C++ knowledge to program Unreal Engine games. The C++ and Unreal material in the courses in the Specialization is slightly less comprehensive than the content in the first two game programming courses at UCCS.
