About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of the previous courses in the Specialization before starting this course.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
English

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Abstraction and Console App Classes

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 83 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

A Closer Look at Functions

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Unreal Engine Classes and Strings

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 73 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Pointers and Unreal Engine Audio

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization

C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development

