Learner Reviews & Feedback for C++ Class Development by University of Colorado System

About the Course

This course is the third course in the specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac. This course assumes you have the prerequisite knowledge from the previous two courses in the specialization. You should make sure you have that knowledge, either by taking those previous courses or from personal experience, before tackling this course. Throughout this course you'll continue building your foundational C++ and Unreal knowledge by exploring more C++ and Unreal topics. Module 1: Learn how abstraction helps us develop good software and design and implement console app classes Module 2: Explore how functions really work "under the covers" Module 3: Design and implement Unreal classes and include them in a game. Discover how strings work in both C++ and in an Unreal HUD Module4: Expand your understanding of pointers and add sound effects to an Unreal game...

By Adarsh V

May 7, 2022

Great course for learning C++ Classes and Object Oriented Programming and how to use that knowledge in Unreal Games

By Alvaro M

Jan 17, 2022

This was a great class.

