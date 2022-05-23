This course is the fourth and final course in the Specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac.
This course is part of the C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization
Completion of the previous courses in the Specialization before starting this course.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Exceptions and File IO
In this module, you'll learn how exceptions are thrown when something bad happens as our program executes and how to handle those exceptions. You'll also learn about file IO, which is incredibly useful both in console apps and in Unreal games.
Inheritance and Polymorphism
In this module, you'll learn about inheritance and polymorphism, two of the most powerful features in object-oriented programming languages, including C++. You'll also see inheritance in action in a small Unreal game.
Event Handling and Menus
In this module, you'll learn how to use events and event handling in your game. Developing our games this way leads to much better object-oriented designs, where objects don't have to know about lots of other objects in the game. You'll also learn how to use Unreal Motion Graphics (UMG) and Slate Widgets to implement menus in your games.
Feed the Teddies
In this module, we'll go through the implementation details of a complete (small) game. You'll see many of the concepts we covered in this course (and previous courses in the Specialization as well) in action, and you'll see a few new things as well.
About the C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development Specialization
This Specialization is intended for intermediate programmers who want to learn how to program Unreal Engine games using C++. Learners should complete at least one other programming Specialization on Coursera (see https://www.coursera.org/specializations/programming-unity-game-development) or one programming course in high school or college before starting this Specialization. The first course assumes that level of programming experience, and throughout the 4 courses in the Specialization you'll learn how to program in C++ and how to use that C++ knowledge to program Unreal Engine games. The C++ and Unreal material in the courses in the Specialization is slightly less comprehensive than the content in the first two game programming courses at UCCS.
