Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to C++ Programming and Unreal by University of Colorado System

4.5
stars
44 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

This course is all about starting to learn how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal Engine on Windows or Mac. This course assumes you have previous programming experience in some other language. Although we'll start at the very beginning for C++, hardly anybody learns (or teaches) C++ as a first language. Similarly, Unreal Engine is a commercial, industrial strength game engine. With great power comes great ... complexity, so it's important that you have the will to work hard to learn how to use C++ in Unreal Engine. Computer programming is really fun in general, and programming games is even better! Caution: Introduction (starting to learn C++ and Unreal Engine) is not the same as easy (not hard to do). Learning to program using C++ in Unreal Engine IS hard to do, especially since this course is essentially the first half of a freshman-level college course. Meeting the course challenges while you master the material will be rewarding to you, but doing that will require hard work and maybe even a few expletives along the way. Module 1: Write your first C++ console application and Unreal script Module 2: Learn how we store and use data in our programs Module 3: Learn how we use classes and objects to implement our code Module 4: Learn the basics of Unreal Engine...

CC

Jan 26, 2022

CC

Jan 26, 2022

Great intro course. Dr. T is correct in that having learned a prior programming language helps a ton. As a result I was able to complete the course in just a few days.

SA

Oct 2, 2021

SA

Oct 2, 2021

One of the best beginer unreal courses that were taught carefully for a beginer to C++ programming.

By Denis

Apr 9, 2022

Grear course!

By daniel b

Feb 4, 2022

G​ood introduction! the week 3 challenge was entertaining, the visual studio project does not include the sources *.cpp it only has the headers, it was a challenge completing it like this I attempted to implement it all until I got frustrated with the grader and found out that the xcode project does include the sources, it was way easier like that

By Rodrigo H F

Apr 8, 2022

Tim "Dr. T" Chamillard is such an amazing professor, the way he explains things is just wonderful! It's been a long time since I've met someone as capable of teaching as Tim is. Thanks!

By Christopher C

Jan 27, 2022

Great intro course. Dr. T is correct in that having learned a prior programming language helps a ton. As a result I was able to complete the course in just a few days.

By Sukith C A

Oct 3, 2021

One of the best beginer unreal courses that were taught carefully for a beginer to C++ programming.

By Edgar S M

Dec 18, 2021

I love the way the teacher presents the content with stories and anecdotes, very helpful

By Yikai Y

Apr 3, 2022

I have learned a lot from this course. Dr T teach the useful knowlage.

By Pavlo M

Apr 28, 2022

Very positive tutor) Made the course enjoyable.

By jimo

Jan 8, 2022

Simple but effective Intro to Unreal Engine

By Andrew R

Feb 5, 2022

Thank you Dr. Tim!

By Tarun S

Mar 7, 2022

Great work for beginners.

By Ziya B

Jan 23, 2022

There is very little knowledge about Unreal C++ development. Very little C++ and Unreal is taught in this course. I would rather get 2 different courses for Unreal basics and C++ basics. Also, the instructions of exams are very unclear. You have to assume some things and hope that you're assuming it right.

By Evan F

Mar 17, 2022

Pedantically goes over the most inconsequential details countless times yet totally glosses over the actual important information.

Week 1 takes < 30 minutes

Week 4 takes > 8 hours

By Mohamed A S

May 24, 2022

ça ma pas plais

By DP M

Jan 2, 2022

Test cases for programming assignments are entered incorrectly. Not worth taking.

