CC
Jan 26, 2022
Great intro course. Dr. T is correct in that having learned a prior programming language helps a ton. As a result I was able to complete the course in just a few days.
SA
Oct 2, 2021
One of the best beginer unreal courses that were taught carefully for a beginer to C++ programming.
By Denis•
Apr 9, 2022
Grear course!
By daniel b•
Feb 4, 2022
Good introduction! the week 3 challenge was entertaining, the visual studio project does not include the sources *.cpp it only has the headers, it was a challenge completing it like this I attempted to implement it all until I got frustrated with the grader and found out that the xcode project does include the sources, it was way easier like that
By Rodrigo H F•
Apr 8, 2022
Tim "Dr. T" Chamillard is such an amazing professor, the way he explains things is just wonderful! It's been a long time since I've met someone as capable of teaching as Tim is. Thanks!
By Christopher C•
Jan 27, 2022
By Sukith C A•
Oct 3, 2021
By Edgar S M•
Dec 18, 2021
I love the way the teacher presents the content with stories and anecdotes, very helpful
By Yikai Y•
Apr 3, 2022
I have learned a lot from this course. Dr T teach the useful knowlage.
By Pavlo M•
Apr 28, 2022
Very positive tutor) Made the course enjoyable.
By jimo•
Jan 8, 2022
Simple but effective Intro to Unreal Engine
By Andrew R•
Feb 5, 2022
Thank you Dr. Tim!
By Tarun S•
Mar 7, 2022
Great work for beginners.
By Ziya B•
Jan 23, 2022
There is very little knowledge about Unreal C++ development. Very little C++ and Unreal is taught in this course. I would rather get 2 different courses for Unreal basics and C++ basics. Also, the instructions of exams are very unclear. You have to assume some things and hope that you're assuming it right.
By Evan F•
Mar 17, 2022
Pedantically goes over the most inconsequential details countless times yet totally glosses over the actual important information.
Week 1 takes < 30 minutes
Week 4 takes > 8 hours
By Mohamed A S•
May 24, 2022
ça ma pas plais
By DP M•
Jan 2, 2022
Test cases for programming assignments are entered incorrectly. Not worth taking.