This course is all about starting to learn how to develop video games using GameMaker on Windows or Mac. Why use GameMaker instead of using C# and Unity or C++ and Unreal*? Learning to develop games with GameMaker is much easier than learning to program in C# or C++ AND learning Unity or Unreal. If you just want to start learning how to develop games in a more "gentle" way, this is a great starting point.
Getting Started with GameMaker
This course is part of Game Development with GameMaker Specialization
Taught in English
April 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you'll learn about the course and get GameMaker and Paint.NET installed. You'll learn about sprites and sprite strips in GameMaker and get some practice creating and editing sprites in Paint.NET
7 videos2 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll learn how to create objects and instances in GameMaker. You'll also learn how to give objects behavior using events and actions, using both GML Visual and GML Code.
4 videos2 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll learn how to add sound effects to your GameMaker games and edit audio files using Audacity. You'll also learn some fundamental ideas for implementing NPC movement.
8 videos5 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll learn how random number generators work in computers, and you'll also learn how to add object-level and game-level randomness to your GameMaker games.
5 videos3 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
