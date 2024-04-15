This specialization is intended for aspiring game developers who want to learn how to develop games using GameMaker. GameMaker lets us develop games using both a visual programming (drag and drop) approach and a scripting (writing code) approach. Throughout the four courses in the specialization, you'll learn how to use both of those approaches to develop GameMaker games.
Applied Learning Project
Each of the courses includes 10-15 exercises designed to teach you small concepts in GameMaker. Each course also has a Quest at the end so you can practice what you’ve learned in a small game you develop. I’ll have set of requirements for your Quest game to meet, but the game itself will be up to you.