About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Subnetwork
  • Cybersecurity
  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • Enterprise System
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

It's not that different from my home computer is it? Why home computing doesn't map to enterprise computing

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Doesn't everything work on wireless? An introduction to enterprise networking

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

What is virtualization

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Isn't my computer already protected? Good system management starts with knowing security

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization

Computer Security and Systems Management

