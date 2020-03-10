The world runs on computers. Your watch, your TV, your car. You might be familiar on how to operate each of these. Your home computer you are even more familiar with operating it. But what does it take to really take computer systems to the next level? - The enterprise level. In this course we discuss what makes home computing systems different from enterprise computing systems. This course will also help you prepare and design your own home lab to explore enterprise operating systems.
This course is part of the Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization
- Subnetwork
- Cybersecurity
- Information Security (INFOSEC)
- Enterprise System
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
It's not that different from my home computer is it? Why home computing doesn't map to enterprise computing
Welcome and Introduction to Enterprise System Management and Security
Doesn't everything work on wireless? An introduction to enterprise networking
This module discusses network and why we need to learn network as part of system management overall.
What is virtualization
This module covers the fundamentals of virtualization and how we use virtualization in the enterprise to perform work.
Isn't my computer already protected? Good system management starts with knowing security
The instructor is very knowledgeable and has a good teaching style. The course is very professionally done and informative. I look forward to completing the other courses in the specialization.
The course brings you theoretical information, and the tutors give you information from their own experience
best way to gain more knowledge is to enroll through coursera thanks it help me throughout this pandemic
Very good course which provides a very good understanding on Enterprise System Management and Security
About the Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization
The Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization focuses on computing in an enterprise environment. Combining both theory and real world experience and architecture, the courses will prepare you to design and audit secure enterprise systems. The courses will cover practical use of major server operating systems in an enterprise environment and how to design and operate them securely.
