Good system management not only requires managing the systems themselves, but requires careful planning to make systems interact with each other, auditing of the systems once the systems are built, and proactive maintenance of all systems. Organizations also rely on organizational policies, such as Acceptable Use Policies to bolster the technical aspect of system management.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Critical first steps in System Management
This module covers the essentials of what you need to look at first in system management
Planning for an enterprise system environment
How do enterprises deploy systems? They plan!
Auditing systems in the enterprise
Once a system is planned and built, it's now time to continuously monitor and audit the systems.
Maintaining systems in the enterprise
Systems need on-going maintenance. Understanding what to maintain is key in providing a well running service or system.
Very Useful in creating and managing the Information Security in an organization!
I never had the chance to think about policies structure and how to write them. Thank you fr including this section in the IT management profile.
Great Course, I learned a lot. Very worthwhile, current and topical information.
Excellent Course for beginners and professionals also !
The Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization focuses on computing in an enterprise environment. Combining both theory and real world experience and architecture, the courses will prepare you to design and audit secure enterprise systems. The courses will cover practical use of major server operating systems in an enterprise environment and how to design and operate them securely.
