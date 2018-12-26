About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Critical first steps in System Management

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Planning for an enterprise system environment

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Auditing systems in the enterprise

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Maintaining systems in the enterprise

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PLANNING, AUDITING AND MAINTAINING ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS

