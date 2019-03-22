SD
Dec 11, 2018
A very engaging course content, that is very important for IT System Administrators and any one interested in broadening their understanding of properly maintaining Enterprise Systems.
GF
Mar 7, 2019
I never had the chance to think about policies structure and how to write them. Thank you fr including this section in the IT management profile.
By Luis Á•
Mar 22, 2019
The course is very complete. The contents are concrete and are perfectly structured. Highly recommended
By Alberto K•
Aug 13, 2019
Foi uma experiência incrível ter participado deste curso rico e bastante actual. Quando iniciei o curso e assisti todo conteúdo dos vídeos, percebi que era exactamente o que eu procurava fazer, essa base que sustentará a minha carreira. Muito obrigado pela elaboração do curso que espelha de facto muitíssima qualidade.
Parabéns a toda equipe!
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Sizolwethu D•
Dec 12, 2018
By Gonzalo H O F•
Mar 7, 2019
By Callistus N•
Jul 21, 2018
Good and very Educative content altogether. Learned a lot. Thanks to everyone that makes this possible.
By LAWAL D H•
Jul 11, 2018
over 2 months of completing this course am yet to get my certificate of completion
By Reginald H•
May 21, 2021
Great Course, I learned a lot. Very worthwhile, current and topical information.
By Tunde A•
Feb 2, 2018
I really enjoyed the course. I learn a lot. Very practical and relevant.
By Gjorgji G•
Jan 1, 2021
Excellent Course for beginners and professionals also !
By Luis M M C F•
Sep 14, 2018
A very good overall course I learned a lot, thank you
By Mohd Y•
Nov 2, 2020
Very good to learn from such an experienced guy.
By Karan K•
Aug 31, 2020
The course is very informative, it helps a lot
By Roberto K S J•
Feb 27, 2018
Congratulations, The best course in platafor
By Jonathan s•
Mar 28, 2020
very hard course to pass . well worth it
By Onur D•
Oct 18, 2018
Good course, I learnt interesting tools.
By SORAYA P L•
Oct 29, 2020
Is a very clear and good course
By Morgan H•
Mar 13, 2019
Learned a lot in this course!
By Eugene N N•
Oct 20, 2020
The course is very educative
By Iqbal U K•
Jun 11, 2020
Very Well course to learn!!
By Moses W K•
Oct 3, 2019
Enjoy the practical lessons
By Jalen M F•
Jan 27, 2019
best one out of the bunch !
By YAMID A M M•
Aug 17, 2018
THe course was fantastic
By Ricardo A A G•
Oct 4, 2020
Thanks for everything
By Atta u h•
Dec 7, 2018
improved my skills