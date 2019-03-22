Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Planning, Auditing and Maintaining Enterprise Systems by University of Colorado System

4.7
stars
196 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

Good system management not only requires managing the systems themselves, but requires careful planning to make systems interact with each other, auditing of the systems once the systems are built, and proactive maintenance of all systems. Organizations also rely on organizational policies, such as Acceptable Use Policies to bolster the technical aspect of system management. This course explores many of the behind the scenes requirements of good system management. The first half of the course covers how to build security into system management process and the organization policies necessary for any enterprise to follow. The latter half of the course focuses on auditing and maintenance of systems once they have been designed, and implemented. By the end of the course you should be able to design and construct organizational policies based on a set of requirements, audit a system based on those requirements, and make sure systems adhere technically to the set of requirements....

Top reviews

SD

Dec 11, 2018

A very engaging course content, that is very important for IT System Administrators and any one interested in broadening their understanding of properly maintaining Enterprise Systems.

GF

Mar 7, 2019

I never had the chance to think about policies structure and how to write them. Thank you fr including this section in the IT management profile.

By Luis Á

Mar 22, 2019

The course is very complete. The contents are concrete and are perfectly structured. Highly recommended

By Alberto K

Aug 13, 2019

Foi uma experiência incrível ter participado deste curso rico e bastante actual. Quando iniciei o curso e assisti todo conteúdo dos vídeos, percebi que era exactamente o que eu procurava fazer, essa base que sustentará a minha carreira. Muito obrigado pela elaboração do curso que espelha de facto muitíssima qualidade.

Parabéns a toda equipe!

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Sizolwethu D

Dec 12, 2018

A very engaging course content, that is very important for IT System Administrators and any one interested in broadening their understanding of properly maintaining Enterprise Systems.

By Gonzalo H O F

Mar 7, 2019

I never had the chance to think about policies structure and how to write them. Thank you fr including this section in the IT management profile.

By Callistus N

Jul 21, 2018

Good and very Educative content altogether. Learned a lot. Thanks to everyone that makes this possible.

By LAWAL D H

Jul 11, 2018

over 2 months of completing this course am yet to get my certificate of completion

By Reginald H

May 21, 2021

Great Course, I learned a lot. Very worthwhile, current and topical information.

By Tunde A

Feb 2, 2018

I really enjoyed the course. I learn a lot. Very practical and relevant.

By Gjorgji G

Jan 1, 2021

Excellent Course for beginners and professionals also !

By Luis M M C F

Sep 14, 2018

A very good overall course I learned a lot, thank you

By Mohd Y

Nov 2, 2020

Very good to learn from such an experienced guy.

By Karan K

Aug 31, 2020

The course is very informative, it helps a lot

By Roberto K S J

Feb 27, 2018

Congratulations, The best course in platafor

By Jonathan s

Mar 28, 2020

very hard course to pass . well worth it

By Onur D

Oct 18, 2018

Good course, I learnt interesting tools.

By SORAYA P L

Oct 29, 2020

Is a very clear and good course

By Morgan H

Mar 13, 2019

Learned a lot in this course!

By Eugene N N

Oct 20, 2020

The course is very educative

By Iqbal U K

Jun 11, 2020

Very Well course to learn!!

By Moses W K

Oct 3, 2019

Enjoy the practical lessons

By Jalen M F

Jan 27, 2019

best one out of the bunch !

By YAMID A M M

Aug 17, 2018

THe course was fantastic

By Ricardo A A G

Oct 4, 2020

Thanks for everything

By Atta u h

Dec 7, 2018

improved my skills

