Whether you are accessing a bank website, Netflix or your home router, chances are that your computer is interacting with a Linux system. The world runs on Linux. In this course, we will dive into how Linux works from an enterprise perspective.
About this Course
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Practical Linux System Management
Welcome to the first module! This module will cover key aspects of the course in addition to discussing Linux in the enterprise and distributions.
Configuring Linux in the Enterprise
This module covers the installation and configuration of Linux in an enterprise setting.
Users, authentication, and authorization in a Linux environment
This module describes the essentials of managing users in the enterprise.
Securing Linux in the Enterprise
This module covers Linux security. What does a system administrator need to know in order to adequately protect their systems.
Pretty Awesome course. But I was expecting a hands-on assignment on this course. Otherwise all the reading materials and videos are awesome. Thanks.
This is really good course to learn about Linux, however it will be great to update information with latest technology and latest updates.
Excellent instructor who has a lot of practical knowledge of network security. I would certainly enroll in another course if it were offered through the same instructor.
Very good course for the basic user. Even for a user that has a few months of experience with Linux servers, there are some things to learn.
About the Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization
The Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization focuses on computing in an enterprise environment. Combining both theory and real world experience and architecture, the courses will prepare you to design and audit secure enterprise systems. The courses will cover practical use of major server operating systems in an enterprise environment and how to design and operate them securely.
