AA
May 12, 2018
Truly enlightening course. Can be taken by novices who want to get started with Enterprise Linux and also by professionals looking to up their skills. Highly recommended.
DH
Feb 27, 2021
Excellent instructor who has a lot of practical knowledge of network security. I would certainly enroll in another course if it were offered through the same instructor.
By David B•
Mar 30, 2020
Overall poorly scaffolded learning with little practical value.
The lectures were the best part, though the instructor brought up very complex topics without diving into them. There were some good resources and links to documentation, but just reading docs would have been more valuable than the class, which doesn't cover anything in much depth.
The assessments were terribly written, consisting of several multiple choice questions that often tested irrelevant trivia rather than important concepts (e.g. "what is the name of XYZ distribution's tool for ABC?", rather than "what is a secure procedure for doing ABC?"). The final project was poorly specified: beyond the usual "make reasonable assumptions to fill in the gaps", it didn't even specify what certain types of end users were trying to do in the system it asks you to design. The peer grading instructions did not provide a good rubric or example answers for orienting one's judgement and expectations of other students answers. All in all, as a former teacher, it feels as if the assessments were likely banged out by an inexperienced TA in an afternoon.
Lastly, for this type of course, it's inexcusable that prebuilt virtualized environments and practical problems weren't provided or used in excercises. I came to this course as a developer looking to broaden my ops side experience; I know that the way everyone in industry actually learns things is by experimentation, trial and error. A strong course would have practical labs to create and then pen test the security features discussed; it might ask students to spin up broken images, investigate problems, and fix them to a specification. I've frequently done similar training at tech conferences; it's not hard to design this. Unfortunately, the course design smacks of laziness and unwillingness to put together the materials necessary to actually have students learn and retain the topics.
By Rashad K•
Aug 27, 2019
I don't think I learned much from this course.
The course was boring a little.
The instructor didn't prepare what he needs to talk in the lecture and he was thinking on the fly which I think is not good for teaching.
The course was not practical in my opinion.
By Vladislav L•
Sep 30, 2019
There's no practice and there is not enough info for a subject review neither. It's no for beginners(there are some complicated mechanisms introduced) and it's not for experienced(there are simple things introduced)
By Anthony A•
Mar 29, 2019
Most of these Linux commands are depreciated/obsolete and the course is a bit wrong and the questions need to be updated. I work on Linux everyday and this isn't correct information. I would first read a book then try this course and you'll notice the errors
By Amin F•
Oct 19, 2018
Complete garbage! Too complicated for those not comfortable with GNU Linux and too basic for those who are!!
By Hector P•
Feb 2, 2018
The course was excellent and the instructor was amazing. The course material was well prepared and very clear. I strongly recommend this course!
By Sailesh S•
May 22, 2021
Got introduced to a lot of new systems used in this domain. Definitely recommend anyone interested to check out. Well explained content. Thanks for sharing!
By ANUP K•
Apr 13, 2020
its very interesting courses i have learned . i also suggest to learn this course.
very thankful to coursera team.
By Archit V•
Mar 3, 2019
The best one I ever had. It included theoretical concepts along with practical knowledge. The trip to the servers was awesome. I have been learning datacenters but after watching this I finally grasped what a data center is. Loved the material
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Douglas H•
Feb 28, 2021
By Ayorinde A•
May 13, 2018
By Luis R B•
May 4, 2020
Very good course for the basic user. Even for a user that has a few months of experience with Linux servers, there are some things to learn.
By Ganesh D•
Jul 20, 2020
Overall good course with lots of knowledge about the linux server management and security, it's help me clear the basic concepts.
By soufiane a•
Oct 17, 2019
simply i would like to thank the university of Colorado the supervisor of this course and Coursera for the quality of this course
By Aman U•
Apr 23, 2020
It was very productive and informative course and the way of learning online was very comfortable
By Imants G•
Jul 7, 2020
Very useful course. The lecturer is a high-level Linux professional. Respect.
By Ashish K•
Apr 3, 2022
A well defined course, beginner friendly, wish had some more content as I felt it got over pretty quick.
By Maricris N•
Aug 9, 2018
I loved the fact that the course presentations are also downloadable for review. The readings are also on point and not too long for supplementary reading. Finally, I like the peer graded assignment. It made me think creatively and the support to upload an optional diagram was great
By Animaw K•
Dec 6, 2020
This course is ideal for junior system administrators who know Linux basics but new to manage Linux server. Some new commands and topics need to be referred further. The instructor has industry hands on skill on the domain. It helped me a lot.Thank you so much.
By Md. R I•
Jan 31, 2021
This Vary Helpful Course. I am get Linux Server management and Security and using the red hat server.
Thank you vary much coursera and Bangladesh Computer Council for give me permission the free of cost this course.
By Hooman A•
Apr 5, 2020
One of the best Linux tutorials that someone could present. Instructor covers lots of important materials and also he gives you some hints and insights that helps you to search for and learn more, if you want.
By Yash P•
Oct 23, 2018
Its an awesome course for security enthusiasts a big thanks to the lecturer for taking us through this course making it look quite simple
By NEER G•
Jun 6, 2020
It Help me a lot that how to manage the server and I like the explanation which was given by Grey Williams thanks you so much......
By Dvir R•
May 10, 2018
Overall excellent way to build a foundation, informative with good examples to follow... wish there were more practical examples.