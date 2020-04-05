DH
Feb 15, 2021
The instructor is very knowledgeable and has a good teaching style. The course is very professionally done and informative. I look forward to completing the other courses in the specialization.
SD
Nov 3, 2018
By Hooman A•
Apr 5, 2020
Well structured and informative course, plus instructor gives you some ideas and subjects to search for, if you want to know more
By Sizolwethu D•
Nov 4, 2018
Perfect packed course, to help IT and None IT individuals understand the methods, and need for efficient Enterprise System Management and Security.
By Karan K•
Jul 27, 2020
I learnt many new things in the admin domain during this course and kinda fill stuffed with knowledge in the respective domain after this course.
By Diego P•
May 12, 2020
Very well done.
The instructor is clear and explain everything nicely.
The tests are not trivial and the last assignement is very interesting.
By irsal•
Jan 27, 2019
I learned a lot through this course. It's the best resource for those who are looking for the basic of Enterprise system's management.
By Tornike K•
May 23, 2018
The Course showed the risks, advantages and disadvantages of BYOD... All IT managers should take the course...
By Jalen M F•
Jan 9, 2019
love the instructor but some things can be challenging as some assignments or test rely on material you have to research on your own
By Marcel F L•
Oct 7, 2019
I expected some live practicals, but there seem to be lots of reading here and there.
By Alessandro R•
Mar 23, 2018
It was ok, but not what I have expected. Almost not interactive and no anmiations. Just slides.
By Joel A•
Jan 30, 2018
I encountered an issue in one of the questions of one of the quizzes. Sometimes, there seems to be an unclear line of thought in the explanations. I liked the tour of the facility in the beginning, I geeked out when I saw the equipment. I would have given this a 4.7 out of 5 (please fix this star rating system, Coursera).
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Douglas H•
Feb 16, 2021
By Clever V•
Sep 29, 2020
It is a very informative course for someone new like me, I really liked it, I would recommend it for those people who want to take their first steps in the security of business systems
By Andrés R•
Oct 28, 2020
I learned new things about security and visualization, applied to a real production environment. It helped me remember some other things about college.
By KARAMON S A•
Aug 11, 2020
It has been a great pleasure to get more energy through this course. The course fully meets my needs and expectations.
Thank you for our facilitators
By Omar M A•
Aug 10, 2020
Great course easy to learn. It contain alot of informative subjects abd practices. The instructor is very helpful and skillful
By nicolás g•
Sep 27, 2020
The course presents excellent, organized and useful information to begin a path into system management. Totally recommended
By Nick L•
May 17, 2018
Good general course. Make sure you read up on some terminology. I currently work in the field to freshen up on my skills.
By LAURA•
Jun 9, 2020
Very updated course, with all the needed requirements from the market. Quizzes were hard but very useful. Thank you!
By Bocar L•
Apr 24, 2018
Its a great and I have start enjoying it. Hoping to see next a course about the intermediate level of this course.
By Osvaldo A d S J•
Jul 13, 2020
Very good. As improvement, I think the course should be more practical, such as the module about subnetworking.
By Yash P•
Nov 4, 2018
Awesome Course on Security also some networking 101 also virtualization and many more topics for beginner level
By Jesus E R N•
Sep 28, 2021
The course brings you theoretical information, and the tutors give you information from their own experience
By SSEMBATYA E•
Aug 2, 2020
This is so educative that any one in charge of administration of enterprise system must take this course.
By Patrick L C P•
Jul 3, 2020
best way to gain more knowledge is to enroll through coursera thanks it help me throughout this pandemic