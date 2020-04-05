Chevron Left
The world runs on computers. Your watch, your TV, your car. You might be familiar on how to operate each of these. Your home computer you are even more familiar with operating it. But what does it take to really take computer systems to the next level? - The enterprise level. In this course we discuss what makes home computing systems different from enterprise computing systems. This course will also help you prepare and design your own home lab to explore enterprise operating systems. This course is for anyone who is exploring what it might take to have a job as a system administrator or for those who are already specialized in one area of system management and would like to move to another. This course may also be for those who are looking to understand how computer security plays an important role in system management. At the end of the course, you will also be able to illustrate how different enterprise technologies play role in computing at an enterprise level. You will also be able to discuss the three pillars of the CIA triad and how they apply to enterprise systems. While there is no technical and software component installs necessary for the completion of this course, supplemental how-to guides will be provided if you wish to follow along on the technical portion presented during the course....

DH

Feb 15, 2021

The instructor is very knowledgeable and has a good teaching style. The course is very professionally done and informative. I look forward to completing the other courses in the specialization.

SD

Nov 3, 2018

Perfect packed course, to help IT and None IT individuals understand the methods, and need for efficient Enterprise System Management and Security.

By Hooman A

Apr 5, 2020

Well structured and informative course, plus instructor gives you some ideas and subjects to search for, if you want to know more

By Sizolwethu D

Nov 4, 2018

By Sizolwethu D

Nov 4, 2018

Perfect packed course, to help IT and None IT individuals understand the methods, and need for efficient Enterprise System Management and Security.

By Karan K

Jul 27, 2020

I learnt many new things in the admin domain during this course and kinda fill stuffed with knowledge in the respective domain after this course.

By Diego P

May 12, 2020

Very well done.

The instructor is clear and explain everything nicely.

The tests are not trivial and the last assignement is very interesting.

By irsal

Jan 27, 2019

I learned a lot through this course. It's the best resource for those who are looking for the basic of Enterprise system's management.

By Tornike K

May 23, 2018

The Course showed the risks, advantages and disadvantages of BYOD... All IT managers should take the course...

By Jalen M F

Jan 9, 2019

love the instructor but some things can be challenging as some assignments or test rely on material you have to research on your own

By Marcel F L

Oct 7, 2019

I expected some live practicals, but there seem to be lots of reading here and there.

By Alessandro R

Mar 23, 2018

It was ok, but not what I have expected. Almost not interactive and no anmiations. Just slides.

By Joel A

Jan 30, 2018

I encountered an issue in one of the questions of one of the quizzes. Sometimes, there seems to be an unclear line of thought in the explanations. I liked the tour of the facility in the beginning, I geeked out when I saw the equipment. I would have given this a 4.7 out of 5 (please fix this star rating system, Coursera).

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Douglas H

Feb 16, 2021

By Douglas H

Feb 16, 2021

The instructor is very knowledgeable and has a good teaching style. The course is very professionally done and informative. I look forward to completing the other courses in the specialization.

By Clever V

Sep 29, 2020

It is a very informative course for someone new like me, I really liked it, I would recommend it for those people who want to take their first steps in the security of business systems

By Andrés R

Oct 28, 2020

I learned new things about security and visualization, applied to a real production environment. It helped me remember some other things about college.

By KARAMON S A

Aug 11, 2020

It has been a great pleasure to get more energy through this course. The course fully meets my needs and expectations.

Thank you for our facilitators

By Omar M A

Aug 10, 2020

Great course easy to learn. It contain alot of informative subjects abd practices. The instructor is very helpful and skillful

By nicolás g

Sep 27, 2020

The course presents excellent, organized and useful information to begin a path into system management. Totally recommended

By Nick L

May 17, 2018

Good general course. Make sure you read up on some terminology. I currently work in the field to freshen up on my skills.

By LAURA

Jun 9, 2020

Very updated course, with all the needed requirements from the market. Quizzes were hard but very useful. Thank you!

By Bocar L

Apr 24, 2018

Its a great and I have start enjoying it. Hoping to see next a course about the intermediate level of this course.

By Osvaldo A d S J

Jul 13, 2020

Very good. As improvement, I think the course should be more practical, such as the module about subnetworking.

By Yash P

Nov 4, 2018

Awesome Course on Security also some networking 101 also virtualization and many more topics for beginner level

By Jesus E R N

Sep 28, 2021

The course brings you theoretical information, and the tutors give you information from their own experience

By SSEMBATYA E

Aug 2, 2020

This is so educative that any one in charge of administration of enterprise system must take this course.

By Patrick L C P

Jul 3, 2020

best way to gain more knowledge is to enroll through coursera thanks it help me throughout this pandemic

