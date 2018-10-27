Microsoft Windows has been at the forefront of enterprise computing for several decades. What most office workers see is the desktop side – such as Windows 7, 8 or 10. This course explores what it takes to design and build the server side of Windows in an enterprise environment. This course will explore everything from Windows Server installation to configuring users, to hardening the server operating system itself.
This course is part of the Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to practical Windows system management
In this module we'll discuss how Windows is used in an enterprise setting.
Users and authentication in a Windows environment
In this module we'll discuss how users are created, grouped and managed in an enterprise environment.
Users and authorization in a Windows environment
This module looks at users and authorization. Access control is discussed in conjunction with rights and privileges.
Securing Windows in the enterprise
Security within Windows is generally pretty good, however, windows needs to be configured in order to increase overall system security.
Thank you coursera for the financial aid helping me learn this course
Practical management and security of windows environment.
Excellent course covering the fundamentals of Windows Server Management and Security. The instructor is very knowledgeable and has a teaching style that is conducive to learning.
It was a great experience doing this course and i learnt much as it was explained in a perfect way. Professor Greg has a good mindset and way of explaining things.. he makes it easy and fun to learn.
About the Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization
The Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization focuses on computing in an enterprise environment. Combining both theory and real world experience and architecture, the courses will prepare you to design and audit secure enterprise systems. The courses will cover practical use of major server operating systems in an enterprise environment and how to design and operate them securely.
