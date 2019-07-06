AN
Oct 27, 2018
It was a great experience doing this course and i learnt much as it was explained in a perfect way. Professor Greg has a good mindset and way of explaining things.. he makes it easy and fun to learn.
DH
Feb 16, 2021
Excellent course covering the fundamentals of Windows Server Management and Security. The instructor is very knowledgeable and has a teaching style that is conducive to learning.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Abiola O O•
Oct 28, 2019
I applied for this course using financial aid, coursera has really been helpful all through, although the peer graded assignment takes a while though but it's all worth it in the end..I'm so happy I did this course
By YAMID A M M•
Apr 20, 2018
This course is so good, it made understand the importance o kerberos, i have heard about this protocol, but i did not know how important is , and did not how how it realy worked either. thanks for this course.
By Omoloma B B•
Nov 8, 2018
I'm very happy to finish this course. It was amazing to Manage the server through the tools kerberos for the strong security and Authentication. Thanks Coursera community.
By Sizolwethu D•
Nov 22, 2018
Very informative and comprehensive! Would recommend to anyone interested in broadening or refreshing their knowledge of Windows Sever Security management.
By Joel A•
Feb 20, 2018
Great course for those who need to learn about the role of key management and security elements found in Windows Server operating systems, or for those who need to validate what they know from experience.
By Armaan N•
Oct 28, 2018
By Gabriel G•
May 5, 2020
A bit disappointed by this course... The order of the video does not seems appropriate. A lot of tools are being demonstrated, and the explanation of why they are used for only come afterwards... A lot of details are being explained but ,to me, the lecture fails to convey a global picture. It is rather a collection of interesting material, not really a course. The final assignment and the part on Kerberos were clear, and some of the videos are as well.
By Felipe D•
Jan 4, 2021
Excellent Course the quizzes in the middle of the lecture will force you to pay attention and focus on the subject, the material cover is extent and well prepare reading the material after video lecture takes time but is part of the complement for the subject. The course exceed my expectations willing to take the next few classes with the same professor well explain and fun Thank You.
By Jonathan W U•
Apr 5, 2021
This was a great course on Kerberos. Overall I learned a lot. I knew of Kerberos prior to taking the class but didn't know exactly what the reason behind it was or how it worked fully. This made the understanding of Kerberos easy to understand. I also learned a few additional things that will greatly help in my day-to-day duties.
By SSEMBATYA E•
Jul 14, 2020
Before, I have been trying to teach my self windows server configuration by use of free online rsources but stills difficulties existed due to sorrow guidance.
Now I have light has been given to me Mr.Greg Williams, I seen where am heading, no more blind movement in my caeer.
By Enrique A M•
Oct 1, 2020
Estos Curso estan cambiando mi vida, y me dan esperanzas de tener algo mejor en un tiempo, agradezco mucho a Coursera por esta oportunidad unica de sacarnos adelante a muchos estudiantes y darnos una luz en este futuro incierto. Mil gracias Coursera.
By Pablo E G V•
May 22, 2021
Excelente curso. Los contenidos son claros, breves y completos a la vez. Me ha servido mucho este curso para aprender mejoras en las configuraciones de seguridad de windows que no sabía se pudieran realizar.
By Douglas H•
Feb 17, 2021
By Imants G•
Jul 5, 2020
Useful course, good teaching style of the lecturer. Although I had learned most of it in the past, this course also gave me several new things. Thanks!
By suzette M C•
May 15, 2020
Great course keep mr on my toes and made me want to kearn motre of the world of server security and management.
By Ronald B•
Dec 11, 2020
Thorough review of best security management practices for your Windows server environment. Excellent!
By Tsamo D C V•
Jul 22, 2019
Interesting and amazing course, i've learned and acquired some knowledges.
Thank you very much
By Randy M•
Oct 31, 2020
They should improve the system where the final project tasks need to be corrected faster
By Sabir A J•
Apr 26, 2020
Excellent course, very well explained about the authentication process and it's security
By Karthikrajasekar G•
May 14, 2020
This course, I have learned some good stuffs about windows server.. Thanks coursera
By Tunde A•
Jan 19, 2018
I really enjoyed the teaching and the structure of the course. Well delivered.
By Dospolov S•
Oct 21, 2020
Best teacher mr. Greg Williams! Thank you! Respect to University of Colorado.
By Mohammad W A S S•
Mar 11, 2021
This course gives better understanding about windows server security .
By Zain k•
Jan 14, 2019
Thank you coursera for the financial aid helping me learn this course