Do you want to promote diversity and inclusion? This course will empower and equip you to develop inclusive cultures where everyone feels valued and respected. You will learn how highly inclusive leaders from around the world use processes of social influence to interact effectively with individuals from a wide variety of backgrounds. You will deepen your understanding of the benefits of diversity. And, you will explore a wealth of perspectives and practices to help you to reap those benefits.
Inclusive Leadership: The Power of Workplace DiversityUniversity of Colorado System
About this Course
Commitment to understanding & promoting benefits of diversity.
Desire to be a highly inclusive leader.
Willingness to develop self-awareness.
What you will learn
How to value & respect others to cultivate inclusion.
Signature traits of inclusive leaders.
Communicate with diverse individuals to achieve goals.
Skills you will gain
- Emotional Intelligence
- self-awareness
- inclusive leadership
- Communication
- Diversity (Business)
Offered by
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Inclusion Matters
In this module, you will learn perspectives on inclusion. We will explore the meanings of inclusion and why inclusion is important for promoting workplace diversity. The lessons will provide a foundation for becoming a highly inclusive leader. The first lesson offers a definition of inclusion. The second and third lessons deepen this definition by describing and giving examples of four factors of inclusion (belonging, uniqueness, equity, and non-discrimination). The fourth lesson explains how organizations benefit from inclusion. It also defines diversity in the workplace. And, it discusses the relationship between inclusion and diversity. The module concludes with a Spotlight on The Workplace. The Resources section of our course has: 1. a glossary of key concepts from this module, 2. A Now What? list to help you apply what you've learned in each module, 3. An Inclusive Leadership Self-Assessment, and other materials to enhance your learning. Please check the Resources section regularly because I will often add and update materials.
Inclusive Leadership Matters
In this module, you will learn perspectives on inclusive leadership. The first lesson reviews traditional theories of leadership and offers the definition of leadership that we will use in our course. The second lesson explains how we define inclusive leadership. The next two lessons delve into self-awareness, a crucial aspect of inclusive leadership. The module concludes with a lesson on the benefits of inclusive leadership and a Spotlight on Privilege. Please note that the Resources section of our course has a glossary of key concepts from this module. The Resources section of our course has: 1. a glossary of key concepts from this module, and 2. a Now What? list to help you apply what you've learned in this module, and a variety of other materials to enhance your learning. Please check the Resources section regularly because I will be adding and updating materials.
Six Signature Traits of Highly Inclusive Leaders
In this module, we will explore six signature traits of inclusive leadership. Researchers Bernadette Dillon and Juliet Bourke conducted a large-scale international project to study how leaders around the world were responding to changes related to inclusion. They identified six signature traits of highly inclusive leaders. The first lesson provides an overview of the six traits. The next lessons offer an overview of each trait and explain how inclusive leaders enact those traits. The module concludes with a Spotlight on Implicit Bias. The Resources section includes: 1. a glossary of key concepts from this module, and 2. a Now What? list to help you apply what you've learned in this module, Please check the Resources section regularly because I will often add and update materials.
Communication and Inclusive Leadership
In this module, we’re going to explore a variety of communication practices related to the six signature traits of inclusive leaders. Communication refers to the wide variety of ways that humans share meaning with one another, including communicating with oneself! Each lesson in this module provides information and ideas for how to communicate inclusively - how to show others that they are valued and respected. First, we will explore a few communication topics that are especially relevant to members of non-dominant groups in the workplace. Then, we'll delve into intrapersonal communication, listening, microaggressions, micro-affirmations, feedback, and inclusive meetings. The module concludes with a Spotlight on Power. The Resources section of our course has: 1. a glossary of key concepts from this module, 2. a Now What? list to help you apply what you learned in this module, and 3. a reading entitled, Power Matters.
Excellent course for increasing your knowledge towards understanding about personal prejudice and bias how it impacts the way we look towards others and falter in practising inclusivity in totality.
As per my experience this course have best explanation on Leadership. Specially Thanks To Dr. Brenda J. Allen They have amazing explanation skills. so I rate 5/5 on all category. Thanks Coursera
One of the best courses I've taken on Coursera. Great content and awesome instructor. So much extra material for anyone that wants to dive deep into this subject as well as get to know themselves.
A fantastic and enlightening course, the resources this course provides are extremely valuable to anyone or any organisation looking to increase their diversity through inclusive leadership.
