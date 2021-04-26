About this Course

Beginner Level

Commitment to understanding & promoting benefits of diversity.

Desire to be a highly inclusive leader.

Willingness to develop self-awareness.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to value & respect others to cultivate inclusion.

    Signature traits of inclusive leaders.

    Communicate with diverse individuals to achieve goals.

Skills you will gain

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • self-awareness
  • inclusive leadership
  • Communication
  • Diversity (Business)

Beginner Level

Commitment to understanding & promoting benefits of diversity.

Desire to be a highly inclusive leader.

Willingness to develop self-awareness.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Inclusion Matters

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Inclusive Leadership Matters

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 18 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Six Signature Traits of Highly Inclusive Leaders

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 77 min), 19 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Communication and Inclusive Leadership

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 79 min), 20 readings, 3 quizzes

