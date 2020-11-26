EM
Apr 23, 2021
Even though I am not a leader or have not been a leader, this course has contributed to me a lot. I am sure that I shall be able to use all the information I learned in this course, in my social life.
RH
Apr 19, 2021
It's a very interesting course and relevant to workplace diversity to create a competitive advantage for any organization. Personally, I feel enlightened and equipped to be a highly inclusive leader.
By Laurie E G•
Nov 25, 2020
I really enjoyed this learning experience and feel I learned alot. I experience a few issues that prevent me from giving this course five stars. First, I could not access many of the Forbes and Harvard Business Review articles, as I read over my limit and would have thus needed to pay for subscriptions to access course material. Second, I did not feel valued or respected when I took time to write substantive responses for quizzes and activities and simply got an automated "correct" answer. That was kind of invalidating. I also found the discussion board to lack substance. Many folks seemed to offer short, surface level responses. I wonder how more actual engagement between participants and instructor and participants and participants might have boosted my learning. Overall, however, a very helpful course. I am super glad I took it and appreciate Brenda Allen taking time to develop and deliver this course! Again, I learned so much that I know I will apply to administration at my university.
By Roger T A H•
Apr 20, 2021
By Sudipa C•
May 10, 2021
Excellent course for increasing your knowledge towards understanding about personal prejudice and bias how it impacts the way we look towards others and falter in practising inclusivity in totality.
By robert M•
Oct 7, 2020
Brenda J Allen was fantastic. Having sat through hundreds of presentations/ online classes she definitely rises above the rest. I leave smarter, much more open minded and more self aware that I have a lot of self work to do.
By Michelle M•
Jan 24, 2021
The teacher was amazing and I appreciated hearing her own personal stories throughout her life. I have already recommended this course to coworkers and two people have signed up.
By Christinette F D•
Feb 18, 2021
This course should be a requirement for ANY leader in the 21st century!
By Nastya S•
Apr 15, 2021
My expectations were broken. I'm sad to say that this modern trend of aggressive minorities and ubiquitous acceptance of everything and everyone has influenced significantly a scientific field as well. I do hope that common sense will one day win over all this nonsense that is skillfully hidden under smart words and definitions. Rather then good brainwash, this course is not suitable for anything at all.
By Regina A•
Feb 3, 2021
I have only taken one other course through Coursera. This course was hands down the better course. I enjoyed the videos and the personal examples were great! I feel like I really learned a lot and got way more than my money's worth.
By Gloria V•
Feb 24, 2021
Great course. Loved the instructor. She was very clear and precise in all of her communication. I left with a clear understanding as per the instructors sylibus.
By Pascal U E•
Oct 7, 2020
This is a truly great course that all leaders should take!
By Uyanga S B•
Mar 12, 2021
Dr. Brenda J. Allen's course was easy to follow and insightful in actionable ways. I found that the course reading materials were informative and complimented the video lectures. The course provided many resources to help you start your journey as an inclusive leader. I must say that I feel absolutely changed as a person and a leader after taking this course. Thank you, Dr. Allen, for this life-changing course.
By Dave v d H•
Dec 20, 2020
One of the best courses i have ever followed. Professor Allen is amazing. She explains everything clearly by using good examples. Furthermore, this course is definitely an added value for leaders but also people who are interested in diversity and inclusive leadership.
By Ana M•
Dec 18, 2020
A must for anyone! One of the best courses I have ever taken. Brenda Allen delivers in a compelling, passionate yet objective way. Well structured with solid reference materials. Insighful and enjoyable.
By Dwanna C•
Mar 11, 2021
This course was outstanding. It covered a lot of ground and provided such unique insight. I have never taken anything like this before and it's about time! I was excited to learn more every day! All human resource people should take this course! Wow, it was awesome!
By Jennifer R•
Apr 17, 2021
I truly enjoyed the class, I learned a lot from it. I discovered myself in having implicit behavior and what I needed to improve on or engage in. I will apply these methods in the workplace. Thank you.
By Emre M•
Apr 24, 2021
By Antonello C•
Jan 17, 2021
An incredibly insightful course. I've really enjoyed both the video content and the material linked as additional resources. I've learnt a lot and taken plenty of notes for the future.
By Astrid M•
Jan 11, 2021
Excellent course! Insightful, well structured and very good delivered by Prof. Allen. She is an extraordinary teacher. Altogether, a very rewarding learning experience.
By Ceez R•
Nov 28, 2020
Great resource for cultivating inclusive leadership amongst each of us, regardless of position or title.
By Shantha S•
Oct 27, 2020
Excellent course with Lots of Example. I felt worth spending time for the sam
By Wenen Y•
Oct 3, 2020
great
By Barbara A•
Jul 8, 2021
This course is fantastic. I earned my M.S. in Executive Leadership in 2018, so this course helped me update my DEI understanding and tools repository while also shining a spotlight on so much of what is missing in most Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts in corporate, government, and even non-profit arenas. I strongly recommend anyone who serves in or strives to serve in a leadership capacity in any arena complete this course.
By Lewis B•
Dec 16, 2020
Excellent course and instructor. Dr. Brenda Allen did an excellent job of relaying the information and helping everyone learn hidden biases and ways to improve. This should be a course that anyone working should attend but especially those in leadership positions.
By Leslie F•
Mar 16, 2021
The delivery was spot on. I was always engaged in the topic (partly because of my own interests) as it was always giving information that I wanted to learn more about. Thank you Brenda Allen. This has given me the impetus to increase my knowledge in this area.
By Kalyanaraman V•
Apr 16, 2021
I have just started this course.. and already this is just amazing... what a great way to build this crucial aspect of diversity and inclusion... great sessions, looking forward to the rest of the course... Cheers to the coursera team and Brenda J Allen...