In this course, you will explore the history of LGBTQ identities, experiences, and activism. We’ll study major events in global LGBTQ history, investigate local histories of queer and transgender people and communities, and consider how LGBTQ histories have helped shape broader conversations about civil rights, equality, and justice.
Introduction to Queering Identities
Learn and get to know your instructors that will guide you in this course.
Terminology and Key Concepts
This module provides an overview of the terminology and definitions we will be using throughout the course and establishes a plan of action for learning from and with each other as we put the terminology into practice. We will discuss regional and local variations in terminology and language use, and learners will research and identify local applications of LGBTQ+ terminology. Learners will draw on their knowledge to discuss the current state of LGBTQ+ inclusion in their context.
The Fiction of the Gender Binary
In this module, we explore the concept of gender as a social construct and consider how all of us learn about and reinforce or resist gender norms. We’ll look at some strategies for creative resistance to socially constructed beliefs about gender and also consider the experiences of transgender people as they transition into a new gender identity.
Sexual Difference?
This module extends the exploration of social constructs to consider how sex and sexual identities have been socially constructed. We critically examine the common presumption that sex is biological, or natural. We draw on the experiences of intersex and transgender communities to consider an alternative approach to understanding sex. Then we introduce the idea of sex as a social construct that is intimately tied to, but is distinct from, gender.
Fantastic course! Learning about queer theory was so interesting. Kudos for including so many unique voices and perspectives.
Enjoyed the course thoroughly - the extra resources were great !! would like to see things relating to laws etc outside of America though
I found that the Instructors were very knowledgeable and engaging. The readings both required and optional were extremely helpful to me. I really enjoyed this course.
Very thorough and comprehensive LGBTQ+ information - I learned so much from this course! Really enjoyed the speakers, examples, and resources provided.
