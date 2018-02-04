What is sex? What is gender? What is sexuality? What do we mean by LGBTQIA? How are these concepts related to the workplace? How have our understandings of these terms changed over time, and how have these changes impacted work and culture? To help you answer these important questions, this course will introduce you to the exciting field of gender, sexuality, and women's studies, and to LGBTQIA identities. We will use a range of interdisciplinary concepts, tools, and methods to understand and analyze how identity shapes our experiences in culture and in the workplace. Because we all live with gender expectations, this course is crucial for any profession, and for understanding the world around us. Also, you will learn key concepts that will help you to interpret and understand the world we share.
Gender and Sexuality: Diversity and Inclusion in the WorkplaceUniversity of Pittsburgh
About this Course
Offered by
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Changing Landscapes, Identities, and Discourse
This week, we introduce a set of key terms (specifically, LGBTQIA) and explore the significance of these terms in a wider social and political context. This sets the groundwork for the following weeks by providing a shared language to discuss key issues in gender and sexuality studies and by introducing a range of critical issues that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
The History of Gender and Gender in Theory
This week, we cover a range of topics on gender including the evolution of ideas about gender, the history of gender in the U.S. workplace, and key theories of gender from the 1970s to the present.
The History of Sexuality and Sexuality in Theory
This week, we provide a brief overview of the historical and emerging understanding of sexuality and sexual identity. We then explore the history of sexuality and sexual identity discrimination in the workplace (early days of allowed discrimination against LGB people; larger issue of job insecurity for LGB folks; advent of ENDA, controversies around ENDA –how that has played out to pit LGB people and trans* people against one another).
Trans Topics Today and Trans in Theory
This week, you will learn about the evolution of understanding about transgender people’s lives and identities, exploring the long history of gender transgression across different cultural contexts, and talk about the ways we understand gender transgression to function. We then discuss how those who identify outside the gender binary present important challenges to fixed ways of being/thinking about gender. Finally, we examine the ways that transgender individuals have faced and surmounted oppression in the workplace (also known as genderism, a term coined by Riki Wilchins), and the kinds of laws that are designed to protect their rights.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM GENDER AND SEXUALITY: DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN THE WORKPLACE
Este curso me gustó mucho, muy interesante, con data actual y te enseña la historia de la identidad de género a lo largo del tiempo y las diferentes sociedades de la humanidad.
Get to hear about LGBTQIA* community and how they are critical in the workforce. You learn about resources to use in the workforce and ways to make the workforce more diverse and inclusive.
Loved the course. Every term was explained in a detailed manner. It was an eye opener for someone who lived his entire life in a heterosexual setup. Learned a lot of things then I expected.
I liked the course, however, I would urge the creators of this course to make it the certification available for free because of how important the material is.
