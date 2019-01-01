Dr. Julie Beaulieu is a Lecturer in the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies (GSWS) Program at the University of Pittsburgh. Julie teaches a range of classes on gender and sexuality, including Introduction to Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies; Introduction to Feminist Theory; Transgender Studies; Global LGBTQ Literature; Queer Theory; and Sex and Sexualities. Her doctoral research focused on the history of gender, sexuality, and emotion in eighteenth-century British literature. She is currently working on her first book manuscript, entitled, Obsessive Love: A Queer History. Julie received her PhD in Literature with a doctoral certificate in GSWS from the University of Pittsburgh.