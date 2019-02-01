Dr. Katy Mohrman is a Clinical Teaching Track Assistant Professor of Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado Denver. She received her Ph.D. in American Studies with a minor in Feminist and Critical Sexuality Studies from the University of Minnesota. Her research brings gender and sexuality studies together with critical and comparative studies of race, ethnicity, and religion. More specifically, she is interested in gender, sexuality, and race in the contexts of Mormonism, US imperialism, and popular and visual culture. Dr. Mohrman has taught for facilitates a variety of courses in Ethnic Studies, History, Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies, and English. Currently, she teaches two First Year Seminars, “Stories We Tell: Explorations of Race, Ethnicity, and Culture” and “Queer Histories, Queer Lives: Introduction to Queer Studies,” as well as core and special topics courses such as “Race and Media,” “Race, Religion, and Belonging in the US,” “Research Methods in Ethnic Studies,” and “Women of Color Feminisms.”