MD
Aug 20, 2020
I loved every aspect of his course. I am someone who has a very substantial foundation of knowledge towards the Queer community, but this course taught me a lot more than I haven't thought about yet.
BJ
Mar 14, 2022
This course taught me the new variations about LGBTQ and its diffenert arenas. It taught us how biological, sociological and psychological concept plays important role in determind the definitions.
By Sky L•
Jun 23, 2020
This course does not let you submit your answers to quiz without upgrading first. This is very unfortunate as it seemed like a great course up until this point. Hopefully in the future this course will be accessible to people who are this point are not ready or are unable to upgrade to pay for a course certificate (before completion).
By Raina B T•
Aug 4, 2020
This course was very informative and I learned a lot. However, the way the course is structured is an issue. Why is it that I can only complete the quizzes in the course if I pay 50 dollars to gain a course certificate? I am taking the courses on Coursera to learn about things that I won't learn in school, not to get the certificate and recognition or credit. I want to be able to make sure that I gained the knowledge that I was supposed to gain without being required to pay fifty dollars to do so. I would have given this course five stars if it had been structured like all of the other courses that I have taken on Coursera, with the quizzes available even without purchasing the certificate for the course.
By Matija H•
Jun 17, 2021
Before taking this course, I imagined taking it would make me even more accepting and inclusive of people who identify as something other than the two binary genders and heteronormatively defined sexualities. While this is certainly the case and I feel I have learned much that I hadn't known before about this fascinating aspect of humanity, taking Queering Identities had an entirely unexpected additional effect on me: I feel I am now more accepting of everyone, including myself! I particularly enjoyed the fact that the two excellent educators brought in a wide range or authentic and relevant voices and stories to help bridge the gap of understanding for anyone at the deepest common level of humanity that we all share.
By Marisa D•
Aug 21, 2020
I loved every aspect of his course. I am someone who has a very substantial foundation of knowledge towards the Queer community, but this course taught me a lot more than I haven't thought about yet.
By Jacob N•
Jun 15, 2021
This is not a good class. There is a serious lack of quality of the citations and they present almost no scientific basis for what they are saying.
By Ran B R•
May 22, 2021
Great course combining comprehensive basic information with deeper dives on several subjects, including plenty of resources for learning more. I especially appreciated the many interviews.
One note: many of the mid-video quizzes grade True/False incorrectly
By Treesa P•
May 14, 2020
Got a better perspective of LGBTQ+ community and it was a well informed course altogether. Came across many new terminologies and etiquette related to the community, which I was unaware of.
By ELLANCHIKKUMAR T•
Sep 9, 2020
It is an essential course to everyone. Many queer people are oppressed in many parts of the world. They are also humans. We should respect them and treat them equally.
By Thomas F•
Mar 26, 2021
I found that the Instructors were very knowledgeable and engaging. The readings both required and optional were extremely helpful to me. I really enjoyed this course.
By Kayla M•
Jun 30, 2020
Fantastic course! Learning about queer theory was so interesting. Kudos for including so many unique voices and perspectives.
By Aram M•
Jun 22, 2021
This course introduces an influx of terms but does very little in explaining them. And a lot of the supplementary materials are just links to influencers and personalities. I'm also disappointed from the quizzes as many of them are vague and feel like they are build on opinions, not the knowledge the course's videos give. That forces you to take them again and again, despite having payed attention to the weeks videos and external resources. LGBT+ issues are a topic that needs better teaching than this... attempt. The only thing they did a good job at explaining is the term "queer" and how it was and is used. Props on that. For anything else, you'd be better off auditing the course, just reading the names of the terms it introduces and doing your own research.
By Deeksha D•
Jul 26, 2021
This course is one of the best courses out there that educates an individual about the History, Current trends and issues, the Nuances, etc. The resources shared are wide ranging from podcasts, articles, websites, books and videos. It really gets us connected to the communities as well and the kind of cultures exist within LGBTQI+. I would recommend this course to anyone who is interested in exploring themselves, parents or siblings of anyone they know belongs to the community, friends, teachers, colleagues, govt. officials, ANYONE.ANYWHERE.ANYTIME.
Just love the course coordinators for having designed this course and wide range resources. Thank you. :D
By Yuvraj S•
Jul 17, 2020
It was such a great and diverse course. I got to know about so many different issues that queer people face and I didn't even know about. I am a queer boy who grew up in a homophobic country. And it wasn't legal to be homosexual in my country until last year. LGBTQIA+ issues are not openly discussed in my country so I was unaware of a lot of things. I didn't even know about all the identities that exist. And this course helped me learn that and much more. It was truly enlightening and I am grateful to both professor Dr. Katie and Dr. Jacob for creating this wonderful course!
By Bradi R•
Mar 25, 2022
Dr. Mohrman and Dr. McWilliams are clearly very knowledgeable in this field, and do a terrific job at sharing complex, diverse, and ever-changing information in a compact and digestible way.
The content is current, applicable to any field, and truly aims to provide the learner with tools to better-understand the LGBTQIA+ community and its history, and the opportunity to be a better ally. I have taken pages and pages of notes, saved articles, and plan to return to this course frequently to refresh my understanding of the information.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 25, 2021
This is a highly insightful course on being on the loop in current sexuality and gender identity issues. To understand and contribute favorably in addressing the challenges and concerns faced by LGBTQ+-identifying members of society, we must hit the ground running by learning the relevant lexicon, its history and its implications - and this course delivers in that regard. The material may hopefully inspire the learners to know themselves better on these issues and in doing their own way to make the world a more accepting place.
By Paul A•
May 8, 2021
An incredibly well-organized course, with engaging instructors and rich readings, videos, and supplementary material. As a cisgender heterosexual male from an Asian American upbringing, I previously had only a cursory understanding of the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, and this crash course was an incredible launchpad to further my education and have meaningful and contributory discussions in this area. One of the best courses I had had the privilege of taking on the Coursera platform.
By Gen V d H•
Sep 26, 2021
I was pleased with the presentation and explanation of the various topics discussed. This couse gave me a foundational awareness of the issues faced by LGBTQ+ people, and let me know how much more there is to learn.
Note: in some of the assignment questions, an incorrect answer was marked as "CORRECT", then underneath it stated "INCORRECT!" This is confusing and it would be helpful to know if the answer was actually correct or incorrect.
By Bernadine I I L•
Aug 21, 2020
Taking this course is one of the best decisions I made this summer! The sheer volume of narratives and stories of human experiences helped me understand the concepts and theories more deeply as well as empathize with LGBTQ+ persons on a more emotional level. Each resource is carefully chosen and has contributed immensely to my understanding of each topic. Kudos to the instructors for putting this course together so masterfully!
By Eleni A•
Mar 1, 2020
I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to not only take this course but be exposed to the wealth of knowledge that both lecturer's provided as well as the interviews and resources that were made available after every lecture. I am not from the USA so that exposure was fantastic and I feel far more well rounded and educated and more so,mindful when talking to any individual Thank you very much.
By Neha A•
Nov 8, 2020
This course has helped me immensely in understanding about LGBTQIA+ community and it also helped in busting a lot of misconceptions that sometimes go overlooked even within the movement. This has changed my perception of looking at the world which often is branded as existing in binaries which is simply a social construct. The explanations were intensive, and highly informative.
By Yubis P M•
Sep 24, 2021
The course helped me to understand in a multifactorial way the aspects related to the discussions that address the theme of gender and sexuality, from a historical, cultural, social, biological and psychological perspective, broadening my view on the specific theme and realizing the importance and need to talk about Sex Education in schools and in the academic curriculum.
By Pablo F C•
Jul 22, 2021
I think this course is fantastic, despite the fact that I'm a medical practitioner who works with transgender patients I found it very educational. Also, I was very skeptic about whatever political views the course might have offered and got to say that I couldn't be more wrong: the way the course presents the gender issues is clear and aseptic. Very recommended.
By Johnathan K•
Nov 6, 2021
This was an amazing experience to learn about a community that I am part of and didn't know about. This is also going to help with a career decision I made, so now I will be able to understand the students better. Thank you for creating this. If a book based off this ever comes out let me know would love to be able to share what I learned and have the hard copy.
By Corine R•
Feb 23, 2021
Eaxctly what I needed! I'm currently studying to be a sex therapist and there's a major lack of informations about LGBTQ+ reality, informations, etc.. And this course helped me to have a solid base regarding queer reality and LGBTQ+ reality. This course is really complete and I would like to thank my two teachers ; Dr. McWilliams and Dr. Mohrman!
By Tania J•
May 13, 2022
It was very educational and thought provoking. I feel like this kind of knowledge shouldn't be restricted to the academic world, it is something everyone should know and understand. I appreciate that the teachers belonged to the queer community themselves. If everyone knew about this, it would make life easier for queer people.