Skills you will gain

  • Mental Health Education
  • Patient Care
  • Public Health
  • Medicine
Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Gender Identity?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

What is the Gender Spectrum?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

How Do We Create a Gender-Inclusive Society?

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min)

