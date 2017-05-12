This course offers an intimate, story-based introduction to the experiences of six transgender children and their families. Through illustrated stories and short teaching videos, learners will gain a better understanding of gender identity and the gender spectrum. Stanford physicians, K-12 educators, and transgender faculty members offer practical tips for parents, teachers, healthcare providers and anyone who wants to help create a more gender-expansive environment - one in which all people can live authentically. As a global community of unique individuals, we can begin to build a world that is ready to nurture and love each and every child.
What is Gender Identity?
In module one, we will begin to hear some of the real-life experiences of transgender children, their friends and families. We will gain a better understanding of terms like: gender identity, sex assigned at birth and sexual orientation as well as understanding how these characteristics differ from one another. By the end of this module, learners be more familiar with what it means to be transgender and what it means to have a non-binary gender identity.
What is the Gender Spectrum?
In this module, we will explore some of the gender affirming management options available to support the health of transgender children across their lifespan, including the potential benefits of delaying puberty in transgender adolescents. We will examine the medical classification of transgender and take a closer look at how the diagnosis has changed over time as well as the arguments for and against the need for a medical diagnosis.
How Do We Create a Gender-Inclusive Society?
In this module, we will explore some of the concrete steps that healthcare providers, teachers and parents can take to make their clinics, schools and homes more gender inclusive. We will discuss the importance of making basic facilities such as restrooms accessible to all children and we will explore the adverse consequences that can occur when children do not feel safe using public restrooms. We will also discuss the negative health outcomes associated with lack of familial and societal support for the transgender child.
Easy to use, great explanations through drawings, interviews and real life stories. I enjoyed this and feel much more enlightened about what it means to be transgender now. Thank you
Very insightful and easy to understand with illustrations. Provides fantastic interviews and draws on the expertise of other healthcare professionals to provide a diverse view.
This course covers only very basic information regarding the gender spectrum, but it is vital information for everyone to learn in order to create a more inclusive and supportive society.
This course give me more information about gender, new insight on gender diversity, help me to accept the existence and respect of the choice in determining gender identity.
