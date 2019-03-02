About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 58 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Health Education
  • Reproductive Health
  • Community Health
  • Sexually Transmitted Infections
Beginner Level
Approx. 58 hours to complete
English

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Women's Rights = Human Rights

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 66 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Education

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Childhood & Adolescence: Female Genital Mutilation

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Childhood & Adolescence: HIV/AIDS

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 62 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes

