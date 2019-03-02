This course focuses on women’s health and human rights issues from infancy through old age, including information about positive interventions relating to those issues. Learners are encouraged to interact with each other through interactive discussions.
International Women's Health and Human RightsStanford University
- Health Education
- Reproductive Health
- Community Health
- Sexually Transmitted Infections
Stanford University
Introduction
Women's Rights = Human Rights
Learning the basics of women's rights and human rights. Why do we use the lens of human rights to examine women's issues?
Education
Childhood & Adolescence: Female Genital Mutilation
Childhood & Adolescence: HIV/AIDS
This course is very complete, professors and collaborators can provide extremely important information to your learning regarding women Human Rights. I also appreciated all the resources available.
Excellent course! Would recommend it to anyone wanting to learn more about the challenges women face and what local communities around the world are doing to change their situation for the better.
It was a great experience, and I learned more than I hoped for! Very well organized, incredible readings and speakers. I fully recommend this course for anyone who believes in justice.
Great and interesting course. I really learnt alot about women's health and human rights for women. I'm please to obtain this certificate from a great institution. God bless our tutors
