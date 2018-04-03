SD
Oct 14, 2020
A wonderfully insightful course, with many real-life case studies that reveal the ingrained and systemic abuse that so many women face. The course had the right balance of videos and reading material.
MC
Mar 2, 2019
This course is very complete, professors and collaborators can provide extremely important information to your learning regarding women Human Rights.\n\nI also appreciated all the resources available.
By Kathryn R•
Apr 3, 2018
The amount of time required to successfully complete this course is significantly more than the course description states. Many readings have a time frame of 10 minutes, when in fact it will take an hour even when just skimming.
By Tannvi R•
Dec 6, 2019
WHICHEVER COUNTRY, GENDER, RACE, SECT, CASTE, LANGUAGE OR RELIGION, YOU BELONG TO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED TO MAKE WORLD A BETTER PLACE WHERE ALL BEINGS ARE HAPPY AND SAFE, PLEASE DO THIS COURSE, IT WILL CHANGE YOUR PERSONALITY AND LET YOU UNDERSTAND THE MISERY IN THE WORLD! IT WAS AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE. THANKS A LOT, ANNE FIRTH MURRAY MAÁM, YOU HAVE MADE THIS JOURNEY THE BEST 03 MONTHS OF EDUCATION IN MY LIFE!
By Nora V•
Aug 12, 2020
The course would have been amazing if the material was not so outdated... I decided to stop going through with it in Week 2 as we are in 2020 and the material provides statistics from early 2000s.
By Cristina C•
Oct 28, 2020
These are topics related to women, yes, but they date back 15 and 20 years, which is very outdated, and in order to learn from a course, it needs to be current information.
By Eden G•
Feb 6, 2018
To everyone wishing to know more about women's and girl's health, human rights and where the human race is going on a local and global prospective, this course will be ideal.
This course has given me the skills, the research capacity and the information necessary among aothers to be a skilled women's human right's adovcate. The videos interview with professionals, the "check your learning "section, the reading material, the weekely paper submissions are tools that I found to be very helpful in shaping a discipline in teh study of this complex area of study. The mentors, moderators are quick to reply when needed. It is a course that demands dedication and determination.
I believe there should be a second level of this course centered maybe more on research and data gathering, and I would be happy to attend!
Eden
By Nadia B•
Jan 5, 2020
Very interesting course! I especially enjoyed to read all interesting contributions on women's rights for the coursework from all over the world. Thank you very much for organising this great course!
By Subrata D•
Oct 15, 2020
By Melissa C•
Mar 2, 2019
This course is very complete, professors and collaborators can provide extremely important information to your learning regarding women Human Rights.
I also appreciated all the resources available.
By Jamie C•
Jul 12, 2017
Smart people, but aggressively white and binarist angle.
By Raúl N•
Jun 29, 2021
Altamente recomendado. Primero escribiré esto en espanol para dar a entender que este curso puede ser rendido por personas de todo el mundo, incluidas las de habla hispana. Aprendí bastantes detalles sobre cuestiones que ya conocía debido a mi trabajo e investigaciones. Soy redactor del primer proyecto de nueva Constitución Política de la República de Chile desde el regreso a la democracia basado en los más altos estándares internacionales y este curso me permitió conocer una enorme variedad de cuestiones relacionadas a los derechos humanos de la mujer que sólo Stanford pudo entregarme. Muchas gracias y sigamos contribuyendo a crear un mundo con mayor igualdad entre hombres y mujeres, donde se respeten los derechos y la dignidad de todas las mujeres oprimidas del mundo. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Highly recommended. I will write this in Spanish first to imply that this course can be taken by people from all over the world, including Spanish speakers. I learned quite a lot about issues that I already knew from my work and research. I am the editor of the first draft of the new Political Constitution of the Republic of Chile since the return to democracy based on the highest international standards and this course allowed me to learn about a huge variety of issues related to the human rights of women that only Stanford could give me up. Thank you very much and let us continue to contribute to creating a world with greater equality between men and women, where the rights and dignity of all oppressed women in the world are respected.
By Judy P•
Jun 30, 2019
Really informative course. I thoroughly enjoyed all the lectures and different subject matters that have been included. Just challenging to manage heavy workload and weekly assignments in a timely manner.
By Neecie P a D E P•
Mar 9, 2019
I highly recommend this course. The content is diverse and covers topics such as women reproductive health, the importance of educating women and girls, sex trafficking, women's reproductive health, empowerment of women and girls, gender inequality and other GLOBAL topics such women and aging, women's resilience and other topics for women and faced by women to include key issues of discrimination of women from diverse countries. This course should be mandatory in grade school as far as teaching girls about reproductive health, self-esteem, self-love, what is pedophilia, what is rape, and challenges faced by women and girls. I loved this class as it opened my eyes to Women's Health and Human Rights from a Global perspective beginning with the United Nations Report of the Fourth World Conference on Women. I highly recommend this course!
By Laura M•
Jul 8, 2020
The content and methodology of the course were great. The study material was well chosen and even experts on women's rights can learn a lot in this course due to the variety of topics covered in this course.
By Samrakshya B•
Aug 20, 2018
This course is amazingly designed to give you integrated knowledge on various factors that influence women's health and plus gives you idea about interventions you can apply to solve those problems.
By Rebecca A•
Aug 21, 2017
It was very informative and interesting. The layout was clear and easy to use. the interviews in particular were useful and interesting. I would definitely recommend this course.
By Alexandra G C•
Nov 23, 2021
Informative, but a lot of reading listed. A LOT more than the time allocations allow (i.e. 80 page document in 10 mins). Be prepared to allocate more time than it lists per week for all reading and exercises.
By Ilish C•
Jun 19, 2018
As cliche as it may sound, I cannot stop raving about this course! I was skeptical when I enrolled in the course (thinking and second guessing how legitimate it may be) but I'm so glad I enrolled! It's so informative and touches base on topics from every angle. Not only that, but the fact that you can go at your own pace is so relieving! And if you have any questions AT ALL, students from all across the globe are there for you to message and help out when you need it! The course material is easy to follow and the assignments are thorough in what is asked of the student. Each week is a new eye opening experience and this was a decision that I don't regret enrolling myself in whatsoever. I can't wait to see what else Stanford has to offer!
By Megha C•
Aug 5, 2020
I learned so much from this course and thoroughly enjoyed much of the reading and interviews, particularly because they covered a wide range of people and countries. The Thought Questions made me think intellectually about issues that we covered. The ‘Engage Your Community’ assignments helped me apply the issues I was learning about in the context of the real world. The discussions and reviewing of other people’s assignments allowed me to reach out to fellow individuals as passionate about women’s health and human rights as me! Overall, a highly informative and well structured course - you will definitely learn a lot.
By Md R H•
Jul 9, 2020
It was extremely helpful for me to learn things about women health and child abuse which I didn't know.
I was ignorant about different cultural tradition and taboos that humiliate the women's dignity.
This course has broaden my mind by providing proper and precise knowledge on women's health and
human rights. I hope that I would be able to apply this knowledge to my next master degree on public
health. Thank you so much coursera and Standford University and the professors for giving me this
opportunity to learn all these thins.
Happy Learning for all.
By Rianne S•
Mar 26, 2021
This needs to be a required course for all people, especially those in High School. Boy or Girl, those of us who are coming from "privileged" communities, have our struggles to keep our rights in place. Yet, many in other countries have little rights at all.Imagine what we could do as humans if we all worked together for the greater good of everyone!
By Sarah L•
Jul 24, 2020
International Women's Health and Human Rights was an excellent course. It offered varied topics every week. There were many excellent video lectures from experts in their field. The assignments were interesting and a practical application of the weekly topic. I would highly recommit this course to anyone interested in Women's Health and Human Rights.
By rebecca j•
Sep 3, 2019
I love the content and the wealth of knowledge this course has brought to my conscious. Very informative and interesting. Many different platforms for learning; reading, videos to watch or listen to.
By Jeanette M K•
Apr 1, 2019
Excellent course! Would recommend it to anyone wanting to learn more about the challenges women face and what local communities around the world are doing to change their situation for the better.
By Mary C G•
Jul 3, 2020
One of the best comprehensive courses that I have done in coursera. Loved the peer reviews and the quizes held.
By sofia o i•
Oct 15, 2020
Muy buen curso, ofrece mucho material de lectura y permite la retroalimentación de parte de otros estudiantes del curso. El único problema es que gran parte del material audiovisual se encuentra caído y al ser un curso antiguo no presenta mayor material en plataformas web (videos o fotos)