About this Course

6,903 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Maternal Mortality and Morbidity in the Global Context

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Maternal Mortality and Morbidity in the U.S. Context

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Impact of the Health Care Workforce Shortage

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Emergency Obstetric Care & Health Facility Services

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHILDBIRTH: A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder