Oct 29, 2020
This course were very useful for midwifery practice by authentical information and helpful teachers.
Jul 22, 2020
Great informative course bringing to light Women’s Health and global childbirth!
By Ambar•
Apr 13, 2017
As a health professional who works mostly (basically ONLY) with pregnant women, I found this course very interesting and at the same time I gained so much knowledge from it. I recommend this course to anyone looking to expand their knowledge of this process in a woman's life.
By Mariona C•
May 15, 2018
A very interesting course to understand a little bit more the world we live in and the differences existing around us, and also the way to improve the system.
By Ashebir G B•
Apr 7, 2018
I like it childbirth global perspective from coursera. App
By JOHN Q•
Aug 15, 2017
Fun and enjoyable course. Thanks so much!
By Tina B•
May 29, 2016
I am really enjoying this course
By A L•
Oct 30, 2020
By Zosia•
Jul 23, 2020
By MOANNA M•
Aug 11, 2021
Estou amando fazer esse curso. Excelente conteúdo! Ansiosa pelo certificado.
By Daniel D G S•
Jun 19, 2020
It's an Excellent course to learn about maternal and child health.
By Ashebir G B•
Sep 8, 2016
I like access to learn childbirth Emory university !
By Sixtus A•
Jan 30, 2019
A very good introductory course.
By Shelby F•
Jun 24, 2017
Very informational!!
By Komal J•
Apr 15, 2022
informative.
By Lander C M•
Feb 1, 2022
Good course. Great content, but even though I finished all assignments (review and have been reviewed for my final essay), I must wait 6 weeks from starting the course in order for me to"finish" it.
By Blanca I M R•
Jun 18, 2018
Very interesting data about pregnancy in the world. I really enjoyed it. Thank you