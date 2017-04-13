Chevron Left
About the Course

This course will review challenges for maternal and newborn health in the developing world, where a great many women and babies are suffering from complications during pregnancy, childbirth, and the days following birth. Themes covered include the epidemiology of maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity, relevant issues for the global health workforce, community-based interventions to improve maternal and newborn health and survival, and sociocultural dynamics surrounding birth. This course provides a broad overview of maternal and newborn health issues facing low-income and transitional countries, where more than 2.6 million babies are stillborn and nearly 500,000 women die during childbirth or from pregnancy-related complications each year. In the developing world, many women deliver at home without a skilled care provider, drugs, or technological supports. Maternal and newborn survival can be improved by mobilizing communities and improving access to skilled care. Through lectures, case studies and readings, course participants will learn about delivery challenges for maternal and newborn health services and how to utilize community-based strategies to improve the health and survival of mothers and babies....

L

Oct 29, 2020

This course were very useful for midwifery practice by authentical information and helpful teachers.

ZZ

Jul 22, 2020

Great informative course bringing to light Women’s Health and global childbirth!

By Ambar

Apr 13, 2017

As a health professional who works mostly (basically ONLY) with pregnant women, I found this course very interesting and at the same time I gained so much knowledge from it. I recommend this course to anyone looking to expand their knowledge of this process in a woman's life.

By Mariona C

May 15, 2018

A very interesting course to understand a little bit more the world we live in and the differences existing around us, and also the way to improve the system.

By Ashebir G B

Apr 7, 2018

I like it childbirth global perspective from coursera. App

By JOHN Q

Aug 15, 2017

Fun and enjoyable course. Thanks so much!

By Tina B

May 29, 2016

I am really enjoying this course

By MOANNA M

Aug 11, 2021

Estou amando fazer esse curso. Excelente conteúdo! Ansiosa pelo certificado.

By Daniel D G S

Jun 19, 2020

It's an Excellent course to learn about maternal and child health.

By Ashebir G B

Sep 8, 2016

I like access to learn childbirth Emory university !

By Sixtus A

Jan 30, 2019

A very good introductory course.

By Shelby F

Jun 24, 2017

Very informational!!

By Komal J

Apr 15, 2022

informative.

By Lander C M

Feb 1, 2022

G​ood course. Great content, but even though I finished all assignments (review and have been reviewed for my final essay), I must wait 6 weeks from starting the course in order for me to"finish" it.

By Blanca I M R

Jun 18, 2018

Very interesting data about pregnancy in the world. I really enjoyed it. Thank you

