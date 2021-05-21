This course introduces participants from the healthcare sector to gender based violence (GBV), including global epidemiology of GBV; health outcomes; seminal research; and clinical best practices for GBV prevention, support, and management. A core curriculum is supplemented by lectures that contextualize the content with specific examples and programs from around the world. The core curriculum introduces learners to a global perspective on gender based violence (GBV), and includes a review with Dr. Claudia Garcia-Moreno of the new WHO guidelines on responding to violence. Students who wish to receive Honors Recognition will complete the honors module, which expands on the core material and highlights special circumstances and programs.
Introduction to GBV - Epidemiology and Health Impact
GBV comes in a variety of forms, each with health consequences for the survivor. An understanding of these issues helps inform a comprehensive and multi-sectorial response in preventing and responding to GBV.
Health Care Response, Screening, and Psychosocial Support
Recognition of the health impact of GBV has led to calls to address GBV within the health sector. And support for GBV survivors extends beyond clinical exam and assessment. Safety planning, harm reduction and access to psychosocial support must be established as well. This module will also cover the unique challenges of GBV research.
Clinical Care for GBV Survivors
Caring for GBV survivors requires compassionate, confidential and non-discriminatory clinical assessment. Competent medical and forensic examination along with appropriate documentation is essential.
Additional Materials and Wrap-Up
Final readings, discussions, and honors lessons
I love the content of the course. I highly recommend this to my friends and colleagues.
Great course! Learned a lot about trends, risks and approaches to confronting GBV. Useful for me even though I am not a health worker.
More capacity building on courses of this nature will go a long way in helping majorly the service providers to offer quality and appropriate service to the survivors of Gender based violence.
The course is intense, you feel like you're enrolled in a full on study. It's great that you learn so much and are tested at each step.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
How is the course formatted?
Is this course a good source of help for people who have been or currently are experiencing gender-based violence?
Are disturbing and uncomfortable topics covered in this course?
How long will this course run?
