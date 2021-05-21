About this Course

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to GBV - Epidemiology and Health Impact

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 117 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Health Care Response, Screening, and Psychosocial Support

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 156 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Clinical Care for GBV Survivors

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 145 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Additional Materials and Wrap-Up

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 119 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

