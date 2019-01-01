Michele R. Decker, ScD, MPH, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. A social epidemiologist by training, her research focuses on gender-based violence (e.g., sexual assault, intimate partner violence, sex trafficking), its prevention, and its implications for sexual and reproductive health (e.g., STI/HIV, unintended pregnancy). Much of this work involves marginalized populations including urban women, adolescents and those involved in transactional sex or sex work. Her work includes clinic-based intervention efforts to mitigate the health consequences of violence, as well as primary research to understand the mechanisms by which violence influences sexual health and HIV risk. She blends large-scale quantitative investigations with qualitative methods. She works domestically as well as in South and Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe/Central Asia.