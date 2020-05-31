D
May 21, 2021
More capacity building on courses of this nature will go a long way in helping majorly the service providers to offer quality and appropriate service to the survivors of Gender based violence.
SA
Dec 9, 2021
Excellent presentation with good case studies from both developed and developing countries. The forum discussion enabled me to learn from others. The reading resources were also excellent
By Rebecca B•
May 31, 2020
Very much enjoyed this insightful course, which both provides a broad overview of GBV in different contexts and also gives some very useful indications on the role healthcare providers can play to both prevent and respond to this issue. I particularly enjoyed the examples from the field, as they gave practical evidence of what is needed and what can be achieved. The tests were difficult enough to keep one stimulated, but not overtly complicated. Overall a good experience.
By Beverly R•
Apr 8, 2020
This is a great course to introduce the complex issues around gender based violence. While it says it is for healthcare workers, I think it can easily address a broader audience of other practitioners outside of healthcare who may have activities around the issue. Excellent instruction, valuable information. This was a great course.
By Lisa N H•
Aug 21, 2017
It's easy to understand and very practical. References are very relevant with what I have been working for. Thank you!
By Chioma O•
Oct 13, 2019
nice and really enlightening
By Aurora G D•
Aug 3, 2017
It's a complete and useful course about Gender Based Violence centered in the health context, with many exhaustive examples from India and Africa, good references and a serious well didactic planning. The exercised are well designed for maximize the learning process and evaluate it. The graded peer review is quite demanding, but finally I was grateful to learn from other students.
This course has give me a boost in my professional career, now I feel more confident to work with GBV, and I detect the gaps in my formation and know how to fill it.
By Zahid K•
Jun 23, 2017
Exposure to GBV with best practices in the light of global lessons really makes you realize the critical & complicated nature of the problem, adverse affects on women, men and children and urgent need for our collective actions - both as health care professionals as well as human beings. Hats off to the team of Johns Hopkins and Coursera for putting together such a meaningful course. Thank you for your services Madam & Sirs!!! GOD may bless you more...
By Sarojani L•
Sep 9, 2020
One of the best Coursera courses ever. Excellent teaching, pertinent reading materials, in-depth coverage of the topics. I loved the opportunity to go even further into the topic by completing the material for Honors. It is a bit dated, but the foundations of the topics remain intact. Superb course.
By Mercy k•
Sep 10, 2019
This course was very well tailored for health care professional. Particularly how different projects present their best practices through out the course .
By Onaikhe M B•
Jun 23, 2019
Highly educative
By Matilde F G•
Oct 15, 2017
Hi! I have enjoyed the content of the course quite a lot, as well as its format. However, the fact that the videos only show the presentation slides makes it hard to keep concentration up for the whole time. It would be far better (although I understand it's time-costly) to be able to see the speaker from time to time, or even a double screen with slides and presentation. I hope this comment helps.
Best,
M.
By Genevieve T•
Jan 17, 2021
Great course that covers a wide range of GBV issues, challenges, and potential programs needed to improve health outcomes for survivors of GBV! I loved how the presentations had interactive quiz questions that kept you focused. The quizzes after each presentation were great for consolidating what you just learned. The assignments were meaningful and I liked the peer-grading system so that you can read what others have responded. I also appreciate all the evidence-based material that accompanies each topic. Very professional course that has helped to be a better public health practitioner when addressing issues of GBV in my work!
By Modupe A•
Feb 6, 2021
Excellent didactic with short tests after each section to help retain memory and under stand content better.
Very well taught with real life examples which further improved retention and understand for adult learners!
Thank you so much as I really appreciate all your hard work to making the course appear easy though it really isnt and for all those abused that this program will help us to help.
Merci beaucoup! Muchas Gracias! Thank you very much, Modupe
Dr AinaAkinpelu
By Lorraine G•
Dec 26, 2020
Great course with multiple speakers covering health sector responses in detail. The many assignments to get the Honors certificates are great learning opportunities without demanding extra from the normal student. The perspective is somewhat one dimensional. A comprehensive health sector response needs to explore bi-directional violence, addictions to violence, situational factors and men as victims.
By Carmen M M•
Jul 11, 2018
A great course providing valuable international resources and examples of key concepts and measures for confronting gender based violence irrespective of ones specialization in development work. The lectures were well prepared and included good PP's and further references which enable one to extend learning.
By Pamela M•
Sep 19, 2020
Wow! I have learnt a lot of things in this course that I was taking for granted. It has provided me with research that I could not have been exposed to if it was not for it. The material will come handy in the months to come as we also prepare for 16 days of activism against GBV.
By Pau S•
Aug 23, 2019
Loved it!!!! This course helped me to get another (global) perspective about GBV and also GBV in my city...sad data, good research material for my research and I feel I've got new healthcare (humanistic) tools. Thank you so much for this great journey!!!!
By KA L•
Nov 20, 2016
I am a frontline physician working in Scotland. This course is certainly relevant to my daily clinical responsibilities. Excellent course. The topics covered all aspects of GBV and delivered with clarity. Does it change my clinical practice? Absolutely.
By Ranin d•
Oct 30, 2020
It was very beneficial I enjoyed every bit of the lectures and I really connected to this course and as a GBV survivor I can say that the course really covered important points that victims and survivors require.
By Peter K•
Nov 5, 2020
The contact was well articulated and simple to understand. It was also well targeted. This course in my view goes a long way in capacity building health care workers' knowledge and skills in confronting GBV
By Dare I•
May 22, 2021
By Stella A•
Dec 10, 2021
By Scarlett H•
Mar 18, 2020
Insightful and comprehensive - even for people with prior understanding of GBV, this course is a fantastic way of refreshing the memory and keeping up with new findings.
By Alina B•
Apr 15, 2018
Course is very informative and practical, full of interesting and useful information. Quality of some presentations, especially audios could bit a little bit better.
By Barbora K•
Dec 30, 2017
Very interesting course. I am not a healt worker, but I work in development aid on youth issues and it was very useful as inspiration for project designing.
By Opeyemi O•
Oct 21, 2019
This is an amazing course. I have learnt so much and i'm very happy I took this course. I believe it will be instrumental to my work with survivors of GBV.