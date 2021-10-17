PB
May 10, 2017
I have thoroughly enjoyed this course. My stepson (born a female) is transgender. This course has helped me understand things more and gave me a lot of pointers on how to do things. Thank you so much!
CM
May 17, 2020
I love how concise and easy to understand the videos were. They all get straight to the point and it was really a mind-blowing experience to learn about the differences and what we can do to support.
By Gesine F C W•
Oct 17, 2021
I had expected a scientific approach from a University like Stanford. In this course, subjective, non-evidence based opinions are presented as facts.
Why not present honestly what is known and what is still being researched?
By Morley G•
Nov 21, 2017
This course was extremelly easy and i feel if this course is aimed at higher education you shouldn't be able to complete the course in 20 minutes without reading or watching the materials.
By Fatemeh S•
Apr 27, 2019
I would like to know more about LGBTs and as I am leaving in an Islamic country , I hope to help these high risk groups to be more accepted by others and be more healthy, sexually and mentally.
By Ashley F E•
May 7, 2019
This was a great introduction to gender diversity and how to support transgender and non-binary individuals, especially children. The lessons are relatively short and to-the-point, and the messages are clear. I would recommend this course to anyone who would like to learn more about the gender spectrum
By Leda P•
May 9, 2019
I learned a lot about transgender, gender identity, and other terms that refer to gender non-conformity. I think this is important course to take so that one can learn about what the transgender people experience and how we can be accepting and supportive.
By Danielle V•
Feb 8, 2018
There is not nearly enough accurate information widely available about the transgender community. As a transgender woman, I thank you for this.
By Mark•
Apr 4, 2019
Informative, but VERY simplistic, esp for a Stanford course.
By Cynthia D•
Feb 27, 2018
As the parent of a nonbinary child, this course helped me learn the vernacular of the gender spectrum and better prepared me for the inevitable conversations we as parents have with friends, family, educators and overly interested bystanders.
By Paulina A•
Dec 13, 2018
It was very interesting to hear the children and parent's experiences. It was a bit repetitive in some cases, but overall really interesting.
By Jezabel V B•
Mar 25, 2019
I took this course to better understand my friend who is currently transitioning. I loved the videos with the cute animations, and the Stanford staff interviews.
By MARIA A O G•
Jul 1, 2019
he aprendido muchas cosas que ignoraba, como los bloqueadores en la adolescencia, ahora que lo sé me parecen fundamentales. y una crueldad no administrar los tratamientos necesarios en la transición hormonal. es un curso ameno, completo, con una invitación a profundizar más en el tema, más desconocido de lo que pensamos y sabiendo que se pueden hacer tantas cosas que no requieren mayor dificultad que tener un poco de empatía, respeto y creatividad.
By Ninoska S L•
Aug 4, 2019
Excelente curso sobre el espectro de género y conceptos básicos de la comunidad LGBT. A pesar de que es un curso introductorio y de conocimiento general, el relato de los participantes niños, jóvenes y adultos trans enriquecen el aprendizaje y lo hace más cercano.
By Apalowo O•
Dec 30, 2019
This course is indeed informative. Being my first time on Coursera, I am recommending this course to anyone interested in knowing more about gender differences and how we can related with it.
By Léo D S•
Jul 10, 2019
Didático e empático, nos propicia uma visão ampla e clara sobre o acolhimento de indivíduos que não se identificam com o gênero que lhes foi atribuído ao nascimento.
By ap G•
Apr 17, 2019
This course taught me the basics of gender discrimination and how to adjust myself and people around me towards gender spectrum perspective.
By Mark T•
Jul 17, 2019
IT WAS A WONDERFUL COURSE, I LIKED THE WAY EVERY LESSON WAS EXPLAIN, THE DIDACTIC MATERIAL, EVERYTHING. THANK YOU COURSERA
By Juan P G D•
Mar 14, 2019
Agradezco los subtítulos en castellano. Me ayudó a informarme sobre un tema desconocido para mi.
By Jess R•
May 13, 2019
Great course! It was very informative and helped me to view gender in a new light!
By Rebecca N•
Aug 7, 2019
Aamazing course which explains everything and then builds on that knowledge
By Ariadna C•
Mar 23, 2019
I really learned a lot and how to act among transgender people
By Nancy L•
Sep 9, 2020
This course open my eyes in many aspects¡ im very thankfull
By Hằng T•
Aug 13, 2019
The way teaching very easy to understand and approach
By sonia e•
Jul 5, 2019
love this mind opening theme
By Arantxa M O•
Aug 12, 2019
I LOVED IT
By Nilver J C A•
Jul 18, 2019
It helped me to have an opened mind about this matter and what things could be done to have a better environment that make transgender people to live well.