Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Queering the Schoolhouse

17 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Allyship and Advocacy

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

LGBTQ+ Experiences in Schools

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Showing up for LGBTQ+ Students: Five Strategies

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

