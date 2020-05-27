In this course, you will learn about the history of LGBTQ+ issues in education and develop strategies for building more inclusive learning environments for students, teachers, and community members. This course will provide you with insights and equip you with strategies for exploring inclusion for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning learners in your specific professional context. Throughout the videos, reading assignments, and additional resources we’ve provided, you’ll be exposed to a range of concepts and techniques for enhancing LGBTQ+ inclusion. You’ll be challenged to integrate those concepts and techniques in your practice as an educator. We’ve created this course for anybody who’s interested in learning more about LGBTQ+ identities and experiences. We specifically designed it for educators who want to explore issues related to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their classrooms. Whether you’re brand new to this topic or you’ve been thinking and talking about LGBTQ+ issues for most of your life, we hope you’ll learn and grow as you work through this class.
University of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Queering the Schoolhouse
Welcome to Queering the Schoolhouse course. In this short module you will get the chance to know the instructors who will help you learn and understand LGBTQ+ issues in education. We hope you enjoy in taking this course as much as we enjoyed creating it.
Allyship and Advocacy
In this module, we’re going to explore three concepts: allies, accomplices, and advocates. People use these three words to talk about the kinds of actions they want to see from others who want to act on their behalf. Although this module focuses specifically on what it means to be an ally for LGBTQ+ people, many of the ideas we’ll work with here apply to being an ally for other marginalized people and communities. This module will prepare you to talk about allyship, advocacy, and accomplices, as well as to support LGBTQ+ people through your words and actions.
LGBTQ+ Experiences in Schools
In this module, we will briefly discuss the history of LGBTQ+ experiences in school. Then, we will examine some statistics to understand the current state of LGBTQ+ experiences of school. Finally, we will learn how to frame problems that LGBTQ+ students face in a way that supports school-wide solutions.
Showing up for LGBTQ+ Students: Five Strategies
In this module, we will walk through some very specific strategies you can use to help make your school more inclusive. The four strategies we will cover in this module are: Ask for and use correct pronouns and names; Start or support a GSA or other school organization; Learn about school policies; and Keep learning locally and generally.
Reviews
Very helpful to learn about the basic concept of LGBTQ+
Its an amazing course for educators and I have recommended it to many
This course helped me learn the ways in which I could try to create awareness to the people around me and act as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Very well presented course.
a very detailed and thoroughly presented course that has given me many tools for implementation into my own school context. thank you
