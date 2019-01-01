Profile

Suraj Uttamchandani

Ph.D. Candidate

    Suraj Uttamchandani (he/him/his) is a doctoral candidate in the learning sciences at Indiana University (USA). His research centers on political forms of learning, participatory forms of research, and discourse analytic methodologies. He teaches undergraduate courses on learning theory for pre-service teachers as well as for non-education majors. Suraj has published or has work forthcoming in The International Handbook of Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning, International Journal of Research and Method in Education, Ethnography and Education, and The Assembly: A Journal for Public Scholarship on Education. His work has been supported by SUNY’s Innovative Instructional Technology grants program and AERA’s Education Research Service Projects initiative.

    Queering the Schoolhouse: LGBTQ+ Inclusion for Educators

