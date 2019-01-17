The design step in developing software has some unique characteristics. First of all, it’s the only step where drawing pictures of things is the norm. Why is that? What do pictures do that other representations cannot do? Pictures have varying levels of detail; pictures have context. Pictures…paint a picture. Why are these things important? In this course, too, we begin looking at other disciplines (building architecture is a favorite one) for lessons on design.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Common Vulnerabilities and Weaknesses
How to use the CVE and CWE on-line databases to assess threats and mitigations
Specific Design Considerations
Specific things you can do to create a better design.
Building Security in
Security must be built in to a project, not added on.
A Dramatic Failure
The consequences of a bad design can haunt you forever.
Very interesting course, in terms of content and the delivery.
it is a very good course and I am very happy to complete it I learn a lot about design and security aspect thank you so much university of Colorado
Pretty good start, a bit stretchy at the end. Great for people fairly new to the security business, early material good for everyone.
About the Secure Software Design Specialization
Information security is an extremely important topic in our world today. As individuals, we seek to protect our personal information while the corporations we work for have to protect suppliers, customers, and company assets. Creating secure software requires implementing secure practices as early in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) as possible.
