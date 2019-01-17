About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Secure Software Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 4 in the
Secure Software Design Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Common Vulnerabilities and Weaknesses

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Specific Design Considerations

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Building Security in

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

A Dramatic Failure

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Secure Software Design Specialization

Secure Software Design

