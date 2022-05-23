About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 4 in the
System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Principles for Cloud Application Development

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Infrastructure and Application Management

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Emerging Cloud Applications

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Trending Cloud Infrastructure

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization

System Issues in Cloud Computing

