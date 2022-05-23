This course provides an introduction to the development and support for Cloud-native applications, more specifically it delves into best practices of developing applications; migrating on premise applications to the cloud; the basic building blocks and properties expected from Cloud applications. The course also provide highlights of some novel cloud applications, including geo-distributed computations.
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Principles for Cloud Application Development
A detailed description of the basic principles for developing scalable applications in the Cloud.
Infrastructure and Application Management
A detailed description of how Cloud application software is managed to deal with upgrades, resiliency, and evolution
Emerging Cloud Applications
A foray into the emerging landscape of novel Cloud applications
Trending Cloud Infrastructure
A look into the emerging landscape of Edge/Fog and multi-datacenter infrastructures
About the System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
This specialization is a four-course sequence of hands on project-intensive immersive courses aimed at computer professionals to give them an in-depth experience in developing different layers of a Cloud computing infrastructure including software defined networks, distributed runtime systems, application development, and network function virtualization. Each course (roughly 4-5 one hour videos) is organized as discussion of the technical details pertaining to that topic (from selected readings from research papers and other online resources). Each one-hour video is followed by a “hands-on workshop” assignment (roughly 2 hours of development work) which involves developing code and experimentation using a cloud platform of the concepts discussed in the one-hour video lecture.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.