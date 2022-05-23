This course provides an introduction to programming frameworks and their implementation issues in the Cloud. It explains multiple topics, including: scalable distributed data stores, resource management (for supporting multi-tenancy and elasticity) and virtualization techniques. Optionally, the student will also be guided in the implementation of a basic version of the distributed runtime system for the Map-Reduce programming framework
This course is part of the System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Distributed Programming Frameworks
Programming frameworks and their implementation issues in the Cloud
Storage Systems for the Cloud
Scalable distributed data stores for organizing persistent data in Cloud applications
Resource Management
A description of resource management techniques employed in the Cloud for supporting multi-tenancy and elasticity
Virtualization Technologies
A detailed description of virtualizing the different hardware components of a computer system including CPU, memory, and I/O devices
About the System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
This specialization is a four-course sequence of hands on project-intensive immersive courses aimed at computer professionals to give them an in-depth experience in developing different layers of a Cloud computing infrastructure including software defined networks, distributed runtime systems, application development, and network function virtualization. Each course (roughly 4-5 one hour videos) is organized as discussion of the technical details pertaining to that topic (from selected readings from research papers and other online resources). Each one-hour video is followed by a “hands-on workshop” assignment (roughly 2 hours of development work) which involves developing code and experimentation using a cloud platform of the concepts discussed in the one-hour video lecture.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.