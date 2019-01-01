Visualizaciones de Datos con Python utilizando Matplotlib
Crearás visualizaciones de datos utilizando Python como herramienta de Data Viz, utilizando las librerias de Seaborn, Matplotlib y Plotly.
Python es un lenguaje fabuloso de programación, que nos ofrece muchas ventajas a la hora de utilizarlo como herramienta de Data Viz. En la actualidad, cada vez se requiere mas que los profesionales adquieran un nivel significativo en materia de visualizaciones de datos, para la creación de gráficos, dashboards, reportes, que ayuden a un negocio a tomar mejores decisiones con sus datos. Resulta importante mencionar, que este proyecto guiado tiene una dificultad “intermedia” para su desarrollo. Como objetivo principal al finalizar todas las capsulas de conocimiento y entregas de prácticas asociadas, se busca que los estudiantes puedan aprender los conceptos más relevantes e importantes para crear visualizaciones de datos en Python, utilizando las 3 librerías más utilizadas: Matplotlib, Seaborn y Plotly. También veremos cómo es el proceso de instalación de librerías utilizando el Anaconda Prompt. Con los conocimientos adquiridos en este proyecto guiado, los estudiantes podrán crear sus propias visualizaciones de datos, de forma eficiente, efectiva y visualmente atractiva para la audiencia.
Python Libraries
Data Viz
Plotly
Seaborn
Matplotlib
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Importación de Datos y EDA
Creación de un gráfico de Scatterplot
Practice Activity: Customización de un Scatterplot
Creación un Gráfico de Distplot
Practice Activity: Customización de un Distplot
Creación de un Gráfico de Barplot y Boxplot
Customización de un Boxplot y Violinplot
Creación de un Scatterplot con Plotly
Capstone: Creación de un Pie-Plot y Boxplot con Plotly
