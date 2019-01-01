Visualizaciones de Datos con Python utilizando Matplotlib

Crearás visualizaciones de datos utilizando Python como herramienta de Data Viz, utilizando las librerias de Seaborn, Matplotlib y Plotly.

Python es un lenguaje fabuloso de programación, que nos ofrece muchas ventajas a la hora de utilizarlo como herramienta de Data Viz. En la actualidad, cada vez se requiere mas que los profesionales adquieran un nivel significativo en materia de visualizaciones de datos, para la creación de gráficos, dashboards, reportes, que ayuden a un negocio a tomar mejores decisiones con sus datos. Resulta importante mencionar, que este proyecto guiado tiene una dificultad “intermedia” para su desarrollo. Como objetivo principal al finalizar todas las capsulas de conocimiento y entregas de prácticas asociadas, se busca que los estudiantes puedan aprender los conceptos más relevantes e importantes para crear visualizaciones de datos en Python, utilizando las 3 librerías más utilizadas: Matplotlib, Seaborn y Plotly. También veremos cómo es el proceso de instalación de librerías utilizando el Anaconda Prompt. Con los conocimientos adquiridos en este proyecto guiado, los estudiantes podrán crear sus propias visualizaciones de datos, de forma eficiente, efectiva y visualmente atractiva para la audiencia.

  • Python Libraries

  • Data Viz

  • Plotly

  • Seaborn

  • Matplotlib

  1. Importación de Datos y EDA

  2. Creación de un gráfico de Scatterplot

  3. Practice Activity: Customización de un Scatterplot

  4. Creación un Gráfico de Distplot

  5. Practice Activity: Customización de un Distplot

  6. Creación de un Gráfico de Barplot y Boxplot

  7. Customización de un Boxplot y Violinplot

  8. Creación de un Scatterplot con Plotly

  9. Capstone: Creación de un Pie-Plot y Boxplot con Plotly

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

