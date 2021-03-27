About this Course

2,882 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Network Functions

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Developing Virtual Network Functions

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

System Architecture for NFV Ecosystem

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Deploying Virtualized Network Functions in Managed Cloud infrastructures

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NETWORK FUNCTION VIRTUALIZATION

View all reviews

About the System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization

System Issues in Cloud Computing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder