Learner Reviews & Feedback for Network Function Virtualization by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.8
stars
22 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This course covers Network Function Virtualization from the perspective of a systems engineer. It first discusses the proliferation of middleboxes in enterprise networks and the necessity of virtualizing these components just like software applications. It then details several optimizations in operating systems to facilitate efficient networking on virtualized hardware followed by design decisions in user-plane libraries for bypassing the kernel for efficient packet processing. It then covers the challenges and solutions for building scalable systems for providing networking services in datacenters, specifically the synergy between SDN and NFV to achieve this. The course concludes with a discussion of real-world applications of NFV technology in the cloud computing ecosystem....

By Yan L

Apr 5, 2021

Would like to have this course and its specialization included in Plus membership program such that more curious students take it without more hesitance.

By Shibir B

Jan 20, 2022

T​his course gives gives the full picture connecting all the dots between SDN, NFV and the increasing need to host all network functions ranging from BNG, RAN to enterprise Firewall in the "CLOUD". Nicely done!

By Luis M

Mar 28, 2021

Great content and very well explained by Professor Ramchandran. I also liked the course progressive structure.

By Yousef A A

Jan 15, 2021

It's one of the best courses I learned so far.

By Bhushan Z

Oct 31, 2020

Great Learning , Must do for Everyone

