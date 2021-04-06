YL
Apr 5, 2021
Would like to have this course and its specialization included in Plus membership program such that more curious students take it without more hesitance.
LM
Mar 27, 2021
Great content and very well explained by Professor Ramchandran. I also liked the course progressive structure.
By Yan L•
Apr 5, 2021
Would like to have this course and its specialization included in Plus membership program such that more curious students take it without more hesitance.
By Shibir B•
Jan 20, 2022
This course gives gives the full picture connecting all the dots between SDN, NFV and the increasing need to host all network functions ranging from BNG, RAN to enterprise Firewall in the "CLOUD". Nicely done!
By Luis M•
Mar 28, 2021
Great content and very well explained by Professor Ramchandran. I also liked the course progressive structure.
By Yousef A A•
Jan 15, 2021
It's one of the best courses I learned so far.
By Bhushan Z•
Oct 31, 2020
Great Learning , Must do for Everyone