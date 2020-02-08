TN
Aug 16, 2020
it is a very good course and I am very happy to complete it I learn a lot about design and security aspect thank you so much university of Colorado
KD
Mar 15, 2020
Very interesting course, in terms of content and the delivery.
By Aglaia F•
Feb 8, 2020
This is a very interesting overview of some historical and contemporary technologies and how they were build with security in mind from the ground up, or in some cases how initial design flaws caused serious vulnerabilities later on. Very useful and informative.
By Slavisa D•
Oct 28, 2019
Nice introduction to software threats and how to mitigate them already in the design phase. I am happy and curious to learn more and get deeper insights. Thank you!
By Kimberley D•
Mar 16, 2020
By Mathew S B•
Jun 15, 2020
very good
By ROSHINI A•
Mar 6, 2020
good
By Wayne C L•
Jan 18, 2019
Pretty good start, a bit stretchy at the end. Great for people fairly new to the security business, early material good for everyone.
By Tarun k n•
Aug 17, 2020
By Hezekiah E A•
Sep 4, 2020
Very informative
By DANIEL T S•
Feb 26, 2021
Would be better if can be added examples of modern programming languages like node.js