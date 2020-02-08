Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Design Threats and Mitigations by University of Colorado System

4.7
stars
75 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

The design step in developing software has some unique characteristics. First of all, it’s the only step where drawing pictures of things is the norm. Why is that? What do pictures do that other representations cannot do? Pictures have varying levels of detail; pictures have context. Pictures…paint a picture. Why are these things important? In this course, too, we begin looking at other disciplines (building architecture is a favorite one) for lessons on design....

Top reviews

TN

Aug 16, 2020

it is a very good course and I am very happy to complete it I learn a lot about design and security aspect thank you so much university of Colorado

KD

Mar 15, 2020

Very interesting course, in terms of content and the delivery.

By Aglaia F

Feb 8, 2020

This is a very interesting overview of some historical and contemporary technologies and how they were build with security in mind from the ground up, or in some cases how initial design flaws caused serious vulnerabilities later on. Very useful and informative.

By Slavisa D

Oct 28, 2019

Nice introduction to software threats and how to mitigate them already in the design phase. I am happy and curious to learn more and get deeper insights. Thank you!

By Kimberley D

Mar 16, 2020

By Mathew S B

Jun 15, 2020

very good

By ROSHINI A

Mar 6, 2020

good

By Wayne C L

Jan 18, 2019

Pretty good start, a bit stretchy at the end. Great for people fairly new to the security business, early material good for everyone.

By Tarun k n

Aug 17, 2020

By Hezekiah E A

Sep 4, 2020

Very informative

By DANIEL T S

Feb 26, 2021

Would be better if can be added examples of modern programming languages like node.js

