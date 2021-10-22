About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Experience with externally-funded research, or plans to join a scientific team or to lead funded research projects.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Assess the importance of management and leadership skills, and identify approaches to optimize resources when building a research career.

  • Identify key financial and administrative responsibilities for researchers, including regulatory compliance, financial reporting, and budgeting.

  • Understand how to effectively manage a research group: hire new people, manage existing employees, and engage teams to cultivate a positive culture.

  • Compare key responsibilities for mentors and mentees, strategically build mentorship teams, and enhance mentorship using coaching and sponsorship.

Skills you will gain

  • Mentorship
  • Resource Management
  • Clinical Research
  • Team Management
  • Leadership
Intermediate Level

Experience with externally-funded research, or plans to join a scientific team or to lead funded research projects.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Researcher Management and Leadership Training

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Leadership

4 hours to complete
33 videos (Total 177 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Finance and Administration

5 hours to complete
40 videos (Total 197 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Management - Part 1: Starting a Research Team

3 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 140 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

