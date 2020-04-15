IM
Mar 21, 2022
Thank you very much for an inspiring and exceptionally helpful course. This course goes beyond teaching and learning about research management and leadership within an introspective framework.
JB
Nov 11, 2021
Fantastic course! My gratitude of thanks to all professors and speakers for sharing their knowledge and ideas . You are all brilliant and very inspiring. You did excellent job. More power!
By Kathleen S•
Apr 15, 2020
This course is full of well-presented and critical information about how to successfully manage a professional research lab. There is a nice variety of speakers who seem to be experts in their various specialties of lab management. The course is very coherent and easy to follow, while sharing important information on how to successfully lead and manage Research Projects and Research Labs.
By Jane O B•
Nov 12, 2021
Fantastic course! My gratitude of thanks to all professors and speakers for sharing their knowledge and ideas . You are all brilliant and very inspiring. You did excellent job. More power!
By Ermias H G•
Oct 28, 2020
I love this course it provides a lot of skills on leadership, project management, mentoring, personal and time management.
By Gerwin N B•
Aug 20, 2020
It's a great course and worth the time especially if you are eyeing on a position in a research academe.
By Worku J•
May 30, 2020
What a wonderful Course!
By Hadega A•
Jun 18, 2020
Wonderfully organized course with a lot of helpful advice and tips that I will use as a future leader. I really enjoyed the interviews and hearing from various speakers. Dr. Anne Libbey did a fantastic job as a speaker and eloquently summed up great advice. I really enjoyed it. My only suggestion is to add more personality as scripts are being read and to slow down some of the useful popup comments that appear throughout the video. They appear and disappear too soon. Including more slides throughout the presentation would also be helpful. Thank you for a great course!
By Abhay D•
Jan 22, 2021
Great course.
More focused for the clinical research management, which need not be the discipline where the participants belong to. The course title should clearly mention clinical research management as a focus.
There were repeats of same topic with several speakers, with the thoughts at times not in sync with the previous speaker.
Some interviews appeared too lengthy and repeated what the speaker spoke during the video relay.
By Kerry W•
Jan 11, 2021
Extremely thorough course, it really picked apart the principles, values, processes, challenges, and strategies for research leadership and management with a fine-tooth comb. I can honestly say that I am exponentially more confident to step into the responsibilities of research leadership, management, mentoring, and coaching because of the comprehensive and robust content of this course. Thank you to the team of teachers!
By Marcel S•
Dec 12, 2021
A course in which I managed to see a clear definition argued regardless of the field of Researcher Management. Congratulate. I am aware of your efforts in conducting this course and please allow me to share with my students the willingness to share skills, knowledge and expertise. I have a personal interest in the mentoring relationship and I show enthusiasm for the field Sincerely
By Alison H•
Mar 31, 2021
Excellent and thorough talks and materials- I learned a ton. My one critique is the volume of material; it is immense and took over a year to work through with my learning partners (on top of our other jobs). I definitely picked and chose videos that were most applicable to my stage of training and skipped some others. Thank you for creating this course!
By Marie C O•
Aug 8, 2021
This course was excellent! I gained so much knowledge in leadership and research management. Thank you for putting this course together. All faculty members presented their specialties and experiences in a very comprehinsible way. I am so glad I discovered your site by chance while surfing for leadership courses. Thank you Miss Anne Libby and faculty!
By Muthoni•
Jul 7, 2021
Excellent course and instructors who share from their experience and passion! The topics are practical, well organized with nuggets of wisdom for a leader/manager in any industry. This is one of the best courses I've completed on coursera. I enjoyed the content and "meeting" the instructors. Thank you Anne Libby & team!
By Susan W•
Jul 11, 2020
This is a great training course for those like myself who are mid-way through their career development award. Many of the concepts rang true to me and helped me reflect and understand my own prior experience. It also helped me strategize how to make the most of my remaining time in my early investigator phase.
By Zia U D•
Jul 11, 2020
This is an excellent course for early career researchers. It is mainly focused on medical research, but I found it very useful for my research too, which in the construction management area. I thank everyone who worked very hard to create this course and share it with us generously.
By Julius S•
Jul 22, 2021
It gave me insights on things that I normally thought beyond me as a researcher but is actually important when leading a team, such as how a research leader will become a less active scientist and a more hands-on administrator, and how leaders should also become financially savvy.
By A S M M H•
Oct 21, 2020
This course has significantly increased my knowledge about scientific leadership, budget management, administrative task, mentorship, coaching and sponsorship that are key to have a successful career in science.
By higenyi n m•
Dec 2, 2020
The training is incredibly fantastic, more practical the facilitators do present from experience and skills i have acquired is directly applied in research field leadership Administration and Grant management
By Ioana M•
Mar 22, 2022
Thank you very much for an inspiring and exceptionally helpful course. This course goes beyond teaching and learning about research management and leadership within an introspective framework.
By Sarah B•
Apr 24, 2021
Incredible information for at any career stage! The content was rich with engaging speakers, downloadable information/templates, and great optional materials (videos and reading)!
By Trish S•
Jan 3, 2022
Excellent course, nicely organized, very knowledgeable speakers, and very useful to develop these skills which are beneficial at all levels. I recommend this course to others.
By Dalia L M•
Apr 26, 2022
The course is very informative and interesting. I personally learned more than expected. Now I am more aware of the type of leaderhsip and how to be more proactive.
By Debarati R C•
Jun 20, 2020
It is very useful to learn people management, research management and financial management. This course is effective in developing leadership skill in researcher.
By Ibrahim F•
Jun 2, 2020
Great course ! Thanks for sharing your expertise and experience which will be a great benefit in advancing my career development in clinical research field.
By Guilherme F R•
Aug 22, 2020
Foi um curso maravilhoso, ofereceram vários métodos diferentes e abordagens além de materiais especializados e personalizados para ajudar iniciantes.
By Ram S•
Mar 28, 2022
Great course contants yet very interesting and through which we exlproing new possibilities and information. Really i enjoyed very much Thanks