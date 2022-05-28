About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Overview of Global Sodium Reduction

1 hour to complete
9 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Understanding Regional Salt Consumption Patterns

1 hour to complete
3 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 3: Packaged Food Reformulation

1 hour to complete
5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Front-of-Pack Labels for Packaged Food

1 hour to complete
6 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 5: Promotion of Low-Sodium Salt

1 hour to complete
6 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 6: Public Food Procurement Policies

1 hour to complete
6 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 7: Interventions for Restaurants and Other Food Establishments

1 hour to complete
7 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 8: High-Impact Interventions

1 hour to complete
7 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 9: Surveillance of Global Sodium Reduction Strategies

1 hour to complete
8 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder