Build File Utilities with Linux Shell Script
Learn the structure of Linux file system
Learn the commands to manipulate files in Linux
Create file utilities with shell scripts
In this 1.5 hour guided project, you will learn about the Linux file system. How to manipulate files in Linux as well as using shell script to build useful utilities. At the end of this project, you will have built 3 useful file utility shell scripts (5 if you participate in the optional practice and cumulative challenge).
Shell Script
File System
Linux
Ubuntu
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Overview, hands on with file system, copy, move commands.
Task 2: copy4root: shell script basics and condition testing
Task 3: copy4root: copy the directory, finish with change owner and change mode
Optional: After task 3 assessment
Task 4: incarchive: generate a filename stem
Task 5: inarchive: archive and compress incrementally
Optional: After task 5 practice
Task 6: restorearchive: restore from incremental archives
Optional: cumulative challange
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
