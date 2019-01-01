Profile

Anne M. Libby, PhD

Professor and Vice Chair for Academic Affairs

    Bio

    Anne Libby, PhD is Professor and Vice Chair for Academic Affairs in the Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado. Dr. Libby is a national expert in mentored research training and leadership and a strong advocate for women’s career advancement through mentoring and career building. She was awarded the CU System Elizabeth D. Gee Memorial Lectureship Award for outstanding work on women's issues and a concerted effort to advance women in the academy, interdisciplinary scholarly contributions, and distinguished teaching. She is senior faculty for the CU Center for Women’s Health Research and the CU Building Interdisciplinary Careers in Women’s Health program. She is a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, alumna of the Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine (ELAM) program, and an inducted member of the CU School of Medicine Academy of Medical Educators. She earned her PhD in economics from Washington University in St. Louis and postdoctoral fellowship in public health at the University of California Berkeley. Since joining CU’s Anschutz Medical Campus in 2000, she built a national reputation studying the organization and financing of health care systems, particularly on behavioral health and under-served populations.

    Courses

    Researcher Management and Leadership Training

