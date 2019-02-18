About this Course

10,074 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity for Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Cybersecurity for Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,067 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Information Sharing and Threat Intelligence

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Penetration Testing - Methodology

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Common Pen Testing Tools

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Proactive computer security management

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROACTIVE COMPUTER SECURITY

View all reviews

About the Cybersecurity for Business Specialization

Cybersecurity for Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder