Computer attacks and data breaches are inevitable. It seems like every day a data breach occurs and the victims of the data breach suffer. Their information is stolen or posted online. The company’s or businesses who had the breach go on, learn a little from the attack, and just give credit monitoring out as if nothing happened. What if you could help prevent a data breach in your organization? This is the third course in the Practical Computer Security specialization. This course looks at detection and mitigation of threats and attack vectors and discusses how to use tools and principles to protect information. By the end of the course you should be able to make suggestions on what type of detection and mitigation strategy is right for your systems or business given the known threats and attack vectors. You should be able to discuss what features you want in a firewall, or how cash registers or sensitive data systems should be secured. The project at the end of the course will allow you to apply what you have learned to argue what type of detection and mitigation strategies should have been employed by companies and businesses that have suffered a data breach.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Firewalls
Welcome! This week we'll explore firewalls as they are usually the first line of defense against a threat or attack.
Intrusion Detection and Prevention
This module will cover intrusion detection and prevention, which is one of the most essential concepts in looking at how threats and attacks are detected and mitigated.
Detection and Prevention tools
This module covers intrusion detection and prevention tools used for both networks and systems. There will be demos of the tools so that you can understand how they might protect your network or systems better.
Attacks are Inevitable - Case Study
This module will focus on attacks and how detection and response makes the world of difference when responding to an attack.
Best course to take. Thank you for helping me to improve my understanding about the Cyber Security
I've got new insights avout Security Attack and Data Breach.Thank you Greg Williams for your course!
I liked this course. I wish there would have been more information, but overall it was useful.
The Course was very insightful. it acted as a good base for my cyber professional career.
About the Cybersecurity for Business Specialization
It seems anymore that you can't listen to the news without hearing of a data breach. You may have heard it said before that there are 2 types of companies out there, the ones who have been breached and those who will be breached. Defending against attackers who want to compromise assets can seem like an arduous task, but learning how attacks work and more importantly how to defend against those attacks can be very fulfilling. This specialization is designed to introduce you to practical computer security by teaching you the fundamentals of how you use security in the business world. This course is for those who want to understand how to defend computer systems and assets from attackers and other threats. It is also for those who want to understand how threats and attacks are carried out to help better defend their systems. This specialization is designed for senior business leaders to middle management and system administrators, so they can all speak the same language and get a better handle on their organization's security. Additionally, the course material may help you in passing some industry leading computer security examinations such as Security+ and CISSP.
