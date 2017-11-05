JN
Feb 9, 2021
Concepts were very simplified and concise. Examples given in the course were past incidents the faculty had experienced and it helped me translate the theory into work.
JJ
Nov 4, 2017
Class doesn't seem very active-- not a lot of students so I had to wait awhile for peer reviewed assignments to get reviewed, but the content is great.
By JMF•
Nov 5, 2017
By Mriganka S S•
Aug 15, 2020
One of the most important course to know about Cyber attacks and how to fight against it. Thanks to CourseEra and the teachers.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Tejaswini M•
Jul 7, 2020
It was very useful and I got to know a lot about Cyber threats and Attacks. Thanks to Lecture, Greg Williams.
By Deleted A•
Nov 4, 2019
Nice course!
Good communication, interesting content and i liked the course organization.
Student ratings detract the grade because some feedback were just copy paste answers.
The submission of the papers was confusing. The documentation was referenced in .txt however it was needed in text fields.
I suggest as improvements a greater control of the requirements of the reviews.
By Bryan C•
Mar 28, 2018
Like the others in this series, I feel like ovrerall they are good. It could move a little faster for my tastes as there seems to be some drawing out of information a bit to ensure you maintain your subscription longer but the content is good and the instruction clear. Much better than the NYU equivilent series on Coursera.
By Paolo F Z•
Mar 8, 2018
I liked this course. I wish there would have been more information, but overall it was useful.
By Lianne V•
Jan 22, 2018
There was more reading of articles than actually learning.
By Fakiha K•
May 6, 2020
not very informative
By Luis P O•
Nov 8, 2020
I think as a new learner on this field, reading and getting updated always on whats happening around regarding the latest on Cybersecurity, Cyber threats and attacks and continuous learning is very vital.Not only for Cybersecurity personnel but information dissemination to the end users is a very important part of Cybersecurity.
Thank you to all the persons behind this class module.
By arnold s•
Jul 21, 2020
This has been an excellent course. Does proper introduction to key concepts of detection and mitigation of cyber threats. Concepts well explained and easily understandable. I additionally enjoyed the peer reviewed course final assignment. You could however consider incorporating practical sessions in the course to further equip learners with the industry skills. Thank you.
By Mayank T•
Sep 11, 2020
A very nice and brief course. This course really got me interested in gaining more knowledge of Cybersecurity. Thank you Greg for an amazing course that is fed by your practical experience working in the university for so long.
By JAGATHNATH B N 1•
Feb 10, 2021
By Rammohan R•
Aug 15, 2019
I gained substantial knowledge by taking this course on detecting and mitigating Cyber threats and attacks.
By Omar H R•
Oct 13, 2020
Excellent overview and detailed material including ample experience on the field by the instructor.
By SYED S E H•
Jan 8, 2019
Best course to take. Thank you for helping me to improve my understanding about the Cyber Security
By Vinura D•
May 28, 2020
Great way to get a good understanding about cyber attacks/threats and mitigation methods, tools
By shehroz j•
Dec 18, 2018
Very good course and teacher is very good at explaining things. Learned alot from this course.
By Muhammad A•
Oct 1, 2020
The Course was very insightful. it acted as a good base for my cyber professional career.
By Peter F D R•
Aug 18, 2020
Excellent course and simple materials, to learn and understand the cyberthreats world.
By Mayank K•
Oct 31, 2020
exceptional and fantastic way to teach. makes it east to learn a lot w/o any issues.
By Edmark R D•
Dec 16, 2020
This course has been a very good in giving high level overview of Cyber security.
By DIPTA R•
Nov 30, 2020
The course was excellent in providing details about cyber threats and attacks.
By Vishnu B•
Nov 19, 2020
Course is very useful to beginner.who are curious in studying cyber security.
By Janie L•
Nov 4, 2018
Fantastic overview and lots of applicable tools and detailed information.