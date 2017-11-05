Chevron Left
Computer attacks and data breaches are inevitable. It seems like every day a data breach occurs and the victims of the data breach suffer. Their information is stolen or posted online. The company’s or businesses who had the breach go on, learn a little from the attack, and just give credit monitoring out as if nothing happened. What if you could help prevent a data breach in your organization? This is the third course in the Practical Computer Security specialization. This course looks at detection and mitigation of threats and attack vectors and discusses how to use tools and principles to protect information. By the end of the course you should be able to make suggestions on what type of detection and mitigation strategy is right for your systems or business given the known threats and attack vectors. You should be able to discuss what features you want in a firewall, or how cash registers or sensitive data systems should be secured. The project at the end of the course will allow you to apply what you have learned to argue what type of detection and mitigation strategies should have been employed by companies and businesses that have suffered a data breach....

JN

Feb 9, 2021

Concepts were very simplified and concise. Examples given in the course were past incidents the faculty had experienced and it helped me translate the theory into work.

JJ

Nov 4, 2017

Class doesn't seem very active-- not a lot of students so I had to wait awhile for peer reviewed assignments to get reviewed, but the content is great.

By JMF

Nov 5, 2017

By Mriganka S S

Aug 15, 2020

One of the most important course to know about Cyber attacks and how to fight against it. Thanks to CourseEra and the teachers.

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Tejaswini M

Jul 7, 2020

It was very useful and I got to know a lot about Cyber threats and Attacks. Thanks to Lecture, Greg Williams.

By Deleted A

Nov 4, 2019

Nice course!

Good communication, interesting content and i liked the course organization.

Student ratings detract the grade because some feedback were just copy paste answers.

The submission of the papers was confusing. The documentation was referenced in .txt however it was needed in text fields.

I suggest as improvements a greater control of the requirements of the reviews.

By Bryan C

Mar 28, 2018

Like the others in this series, I feel like ovrerall they are good. It could move a little faster for my tastes as there seems to be some drawing out of information a bit to ensure you maintain your subscription longer but the content is good and the instruction clear. Much better than the NYU equivilent series on Coursera.

By Paolo F Z

Mar 8, 2018

I liked this course. I wish there would have been more information, but overall it was useful.

By Lianne V

Jan 22, 2018

There was more reading of articles than actually learning.

By Fakiha K

May 6, 2020

not very informative

By Luis P O

Nov 8, 2020

I think as a new learner on this field, reading and getting updated always on whats happening around regarding the latest on Cybersecurity, Cyber threats and attacks and continuous learning is very vital.Not only for Cybersecurity personnel but information dissemination to the end users is a very important part of Cybersecurity.

Thank you to all the persons behind this class module.

By arnold s

Jul 21, 2020

This has been an excellent course. Does proper introduction to key concepts of detection and mitigation of cyber threats. Concepts well explained and easily understandable. I additionally enjoyed the peer reviewed course final assignment. You could however consider incorporating practical sessions in the course to further equip learners with the industry skills. Thank you.

By Mayank T

Sep 11, 2020

A very nice and brief course. This course really got me interested in gaining more knowledge of Cybersecurity. Thank you Greg for an amazing course that is fed by your practical experience working in the university for so long.

By JAGATHNATH B N 1

Feb 10, 2021

By Rammohan R

Aug 15, 2019

I gained substantial knowledge by taking this course on detecting and mitigating Cyber threats and attacks.

By Omar H R

Oct 13, 2020

Excellent overview and detailed material including ample experience on the field by the instructor.

By SYED S E H

Jan 8, 2019

Best course to take. Thank you for helping me to improve my understanding about the Cyber Security

By Vinura D

May 28, 2020

Great way to get a good understanding about cyber attacks/threats and mitigation methods, tools

By shehroz j

Dec 18, 2018

Very good course and teacher is very good at explaining things. Learned alot from this course.

By Muhammad A

Oct 1, 2020

The Course was very insightful. it acted as a good base for my cyber professional career.

By Peter F D R

Aug 18, 2020

Excellent course and simple materials, to learn and understand the cyberthreats world.

By Mayank K

Oct 31, 2020

exceptional and fantastic way to teach. makes it east to learn a lot w/o any issues.

By Edmark R D

Dec 16, 2020

This course has been a very good in giving high level overview of Cyber security.

By DIPTA R

Nov 30, 2020

The course was excellent in providing details about cyber threats and attacks.

By Vishnu B

Nov 19, 2020

Course is very useful to beginner.who are curious in studying cyber security.

By Janie L

Nov 4, 2018

Fantastic overview and lots of applicable tools and detailed information.

