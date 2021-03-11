About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Agile Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level

Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how and why change management approaches emerged in the business world

  • Distill key characteristics of an agile leader

  • Compare traditional and agile teams

  • Compare and contrast traditional and agile organizations

Course 1 of 5 in the
Agile Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level

Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Change

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Agile Leader

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Agile Team

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Agile Organization

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

