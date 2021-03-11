This is a foundational course in the Agile Leadership Specialization. By the end of this course, you will build an understanding of key agile leadership concepts. You will begin building a toolbox that will give you an ability to evaluate and create a baseline for yourself as an agile leader. You will access your team’s readiness for change. You will also analyze to what degree an organization is agile, and evaluate its ability to respond to change triggers.
Helpful to have had 4 years of business workplace experience with some leadership responsibility.
Describe how and why change management approaches emerged in the business world
Distill key characteristics of an agile leader
Compare traditional and agile teams
Compare and contrast traditional and agile organizations
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Introduction to Change
Agile was born out of necessity driven by a changing business environment. But what triggered this change exactly? This week, you will define change and transformation, and examine change intensity levels and the reasons behind change acceleration.
Agile Leader
Agile leadership is a fairly new concept, and it is typically used in contrast to traditional leadership.
Agile Team
In this module, we will transition into the realm of the team. In order to transform your team, you need to understand the difference between a traditional and agile one. You will learn the definitions and key characteristics of both. You will also be introduced to the role and responsibility of a leader in leading an agile team. You will conclude the week by assessing your team’s level of agility. Similarly to your own assessment, you will be using your team’s baseline assessment to design an agile transformation plan later in the specialization.
Agile Organization
In the last module of this course, we will expand the concepts of traditional and agile to an organizational level. You will learn the definitions and key characteristics of a traditional and agile organization. At the end of the module, you will analyze an organization for its agility.
The instructor was explanatory and direct in her course delivery technique, The short lecture videos make it not tiring to assimilate.
Very informative course and learnt Agile Leadership and comparison with Traditional leader in Organization
Absolutely brilliant introduction. I loved the way that the course was broken down into small, bite-sized pieces that were clear and easy to follow. Looking forward to doing the rest of the course!
This is one of the best courses I have attended in Agile Management! The Professor is very knowledgeable and insightful! Highly recommendable!
Constant fast change has become a reality of our time. Agile has become a popular leadership philosophy and a project management methodology for addressing this reality. While the theory is simple, it’s much more challenging to become Agile in practice.
