JB
May 2, 2022
This specialization in Agile is terrific, whether you are just starting out working with Agile, or trying to better your career. The information is succinct and the instructor is very knowledgeable.
MS
Jun 12, 2021
Absolutely brilliant introduction. I loved the way that the course was broken down into small, bite-sized pieces that were clear and easy to follow. Looking forward to doing the rest of the course!
By FAUZAN S @ S B S•
Dec 23, 2020
The course is so relevant to the current global economic where competition is aggressive and the organizations need to have such agile leaders to compete successfully.
By Nadz•
Apr 16, 2021
Thank you so much Oxana Trotsenko
you are the exact style of agile leader,
neutral and sharp.
You helped me in Agile Management verbatim and mindset.
By Inge•
Dec 21, 2020
Could be a bit more information/more difficult. But overall, good course! Everything is really well explained.
By Ahmed A•
Dec 13, 2020
Very basic level of knowledge
By James T•
May 10, 2021
This course is great and an eye opener with respect to business and change climate necessary to accelerate development. It emphasizes the need to be an agile leader with agile teams in an agile organisation. In as much as the conclusion reiterate effective collaboration of the two key business concept, agility scores higher portion with great needs of its empowerment ingredients that are relevant for today's business competitive advantage.
By Alex P V•
Jul 15, 2021
I'm very satisfied with the learning absorbed during the course, I didn't know much about agile methodology before, but the course helped me understand how it works effectively, and how it positively affects everyone involved, and the course has a very interesting and easy to learn.
By Ana M•
Dec 20, 2020
I'm very pleased with this course and it made me confident to continue towards the specialization. It's very updated to today's business needs and perspectives and it adds important notions for any leader. Well organized for an easy learning curve.
By FABIOLA M B C•
Mar 1, 2021
Excellent! It was a great learning because I can have greater clarity between the differences between agile and traditional organizations, I was able to establish the next steps for the transformation to agility in my team and my organization.
By prathamesh v•
May 17, 2021
Amazing content. I got an in-depth understanding of agile leadership, Agile Teams, and Agile organizations. If organizations want to survive in these unprecedented time that will have to develop agility in teams and mindset of employees
By Luís M B d M•
Jan 23, 2021
I strongly recomend this course not only due to the relevant contents for anyone involved in business and product development, but also taking into consideration the quality of the exposition, the materials and the methodology.
By Nicole S J•
Mar 7, 2021
Very relevant to the times. it seems as if this was released at the end of November 2020, and the case study in here refers to COVID challenges etc. So thank you that was very informative and up to date.
By Mary A T•
Nov 6, 2020
Oxana was an amazing guide, and all the materials were valuable and well organized. Highly recommend for anyone looking to understand the fundamentals of Agile and how to begin applying it straightaway.
By Aristeidis P•
Nov 18, 2020
Exceptional, superior level of quality. I am exited with the instructor, her passion and knowledge. The lesson so far is well structured and motivates the student to engage with the course.
By JOSE V P L•
Apr 14, 2021
El curso es bastante claro en como se deben diferenciar los tipos de organizaciones y como los lideres debemos adaptar la metodología ágil para el desarrollo de la organización.
By Daniel C M•
Mar 15, 2021
Great course, it will bring you a lot of value in a comprehensive and entertaining way. Oxana is a great instructor and the comprehension is easy, no matter where are you from.
By Beril Y•
May 23, 2021
Very clearly outlined, well-designed course. I have the chance to refresh my knowledge and gain new insights. Thank you. I will continue with the other courses.
By Patrick G•
Nov 24, 2020
Great overview on the difference between the old, traditional and the new agile world. If I could express a wish, I´d love to dive even deeper into this topic.
By Anna M A•
Sep 8, 2021
There was a typo in one of the questions. Item number 7, what are the nine characteristics of a traditional organization. 'Nice' was typed instead of 'nine'. In one of the assessments, there were two blank questions in the file. But other than these, everything was well. I learned a lot and will apply what I have learned in the future.
By Jose A G O•
Apr 10, 2022
In this unit I acquired a lot of knowledge about change management and differentiating an agile environment from a traditional one. I would like that just as the sessions can be seen in Spanish, the evaluations can also be seen in Spanish.
By Hooi H C•
Feb 24, 2021
Simple and yet useful !! The content is very good, the activities (quizzes, questions) all are well designed to reflect the true learning of this course. I would recommend this course to my colleagues.
By Jennifer B•
May 3, 2022
This specialization in Agile is terrific, whether you are just starting out working with Agile, or trying to better your career. The information is succinct and the instructor is very knowledgeable.
By MUWANGA R J S•
Jun 13, 2021
Absolutely brilliant introduction. I loved the way that the course was broken down into small, bite-sized pieces that were clear and easy to follow. Looking forward to doing the rest of the course!
By Karolina P•
Mar 14, 2021
I enjoyed learning about the differences between traditional and agile organizations. I look forward to applying this knowledge in my current work.
By A K M M H•
May 13, 2021
This is one of the best courses I have attended in Agile Management! The Professor is very knowledgeable and insightful! Highly recommendable!
By Damilare I•
Mar 11, 2021
The instructor was explanatory and direct in her course delivery technique, The short lecture videos make it not tiring to assimilate.